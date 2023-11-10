Seahawks sign Brett Rypien to practice squad

Brett Rypien is staying in the NFC West.

After the Rams cut him earlier this week, Rypien has signed with the Seahawks' practice squad, Seattle announced on Friday.

Rypien started for Los Angeles in last week's loss to the Packers. He 13-of-28 passes for 130 yards with an interception. He fumbled twice, losing one.

The Rams replaced Rypien at backup quarterback with Carson Wentz. While Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury, head coach Sean McVay noted he’s expecting Stafford to be back after the team’s bye in Week 10.

Rypien won't wait long to give his former team some intel on his new team, as the Rams will host the Seahawks in Week 11.

To make room on the practice squad, Seattle released defensive tackle Matthew Gotel from the unit.