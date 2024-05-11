Seahawks rookie Tyrice Knight to train at OLB when vets arrive

One of the biggest needs for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 materialized shortly after the start of free agency. The linebacker position was left suddenly bare with the departure of Bobby Wagner to the Washington Commanders and Jordyn Brooks to the Miami Dolphins.

Seattle started to address these concerns by signing a pair of former AFC East linebackers to fill the holes: Tyrell Dodson from the Buffalo Bills, and Jerome Baker from (interestingly enough) the Miami Dolphins.

However, the team was not done there, as they drafted UTEP’s Tyrice Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. This move was largely viewed as a depth pick, as there is a significant veteran presense at the linebacker position. Head coach Mike Macdonald seemed to reinforce that, and even moving positions slightly for Knight. However, he hinted at what the future might hold.

4th-rd pick Tyrice Knight said he was nervous in these initial drills at #Seahawks rookie minicamp, “1st NFL practice.” Was at inside linebacker, where he was in 2023 at UTEP. Coach Mike Macdonald has said he’s likely a future ILB but when vets get here he’ll likely be outside pic.twitter.com/EdgwKstGr6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 3, 2024

More Seahawks Wire stories

Both Dodson and Baker are on one-year deals. Certainly, this does not ensure their time in Seattle will be limited. Perhaps the Seahawks will fall in love with one or both and re-sign them.

Or perhaps they are transitional journeymen, filling a role destined for Knight to eventually develop into.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Rams wanted to trade up with Seahawks for Byron Murphy II

Ranking the league’s top 50 quarterbacks after 2024 NFL draft

Ranking the top 64 wide receivers after the 2024 NFL draft

Ranking the top 32 running backs in the league after the draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire