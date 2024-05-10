Rams wanted to trade up with Seahawks for Byron Murphy II

The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a rather successful NFL draft, headlined by defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from the University of Texas. The Longhorn standout was considered arguably the best defensive tackle prospect in the draft, and thanks to a string of 14-consecutive offensive players taken in the first round, Murphy was able to fall to Seattle.

The Seahawks are notorious for trading back, or even out, of the first round, and it almost happened again. John Schneider admits he had several offers to trade back, which is why I tentatively graded the Murphy pick an A- out of sheer curiosity about what the road not taken might’ve looked like.

Well, I am retroactively moving this grade to an A+ for NOT trading back, because now we know where that particular road would have gone. According to Tony Pauline,

the Los Angeles Rams were actively targeting Murphy. It makes sense, they (mercifully) lost defensive stalwart Aaron Donald to retirement, and Murphy models his game after him.

A collective sigh of relief can be heard throughout the Pacific Northwest upon learning the Rams were unable to find Donald’s heir-apparent in Murphy. Perhaps now the Seahawks can return the favor, and terrorize Los Angeles and the rest of the NFC West the way they were by Donald for so many years.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire