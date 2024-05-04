Seahawks’ other top target in 2024 NFL draft was Alabama OT JC Latham

The 2024 NFL draft was all meat and potatoes for the Seattle Seahawks as the team stuck to the trenches. Aside from two corners late in the draft, every pick addressed needs on the offensive and defensive front. Head coach Mike Macdonald made it explicitly clear they are looking for a certain type of player.

The message was sent with the first pick of the draft, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall. The Seahawks stayed put despite strong offers to move back. While I’m sure every 12th Man is happy about the acquisition of Murphy, it is only natural to wonder what the path not taken might have looked like. Well, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN, the Seahawks would have stayed in the trenches.

“Their other top target, according to sources inside the draft room, was Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, who would have slid inside to guard to fill what was arguably the team’s top need…”

Macdonald is not playing around when he says he is looking for toughness, and it is what Seattle desperately needs up front on both sides of the ball. In the end, JC Latham did not escape the clutches of the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 7 overall. Latham was apart of the 14 consecutive offensive players drafted to start the first round, thus allowing Byron Murphy II to fall to the Seahawks.

