Seahawks masterfully troll ‘Picturegate’ crowd with draft day video

One of, if not the silliest “controversies” the Seattle Seahawks have dealt with in recent years has been the Picturegate scandal. New head coach Mike Macdonald reportedly had several pictures of iconic moments in recent Seahawks franchise history taken down. Images such as the BeastQuake or Richard Sherman’s tip in the NFC Championship game (more on that later).

Macdonald’s reasoning is he wants his players to forge their own legacy. General manager John Schneider later commented how they would be transitioning to more digital displays to showcase the highlights.

This innocent and understandable move did not seem to bother current players, but it shockingly ruffled plenty of feathers online. Sherman himself expressed umbrage at the decision on Twitter.

However, the Seahawks organization is enjoying the last laugh. They responded with a Tweet of their own, in the form of a draft day video. When watching, it appears to me there’s still plenty of pictures in the facility, including a decidedly *specific* one.

Walk the hallway with us as we head to the draft room! pic.twitter.com/HsPipoEYw1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2024

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft will begin tonight at 5:00 pm Pacific.

