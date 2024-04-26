Seahawks had 4 offers to trade down from the No. 16 overall spot

How much do the Seahawks like Texas DT Byron Murphy II? Not as much as they liked Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., whom they tried to trade up into the top 10 for last night. However, they liked Murphy enough to pass on a handful of trade-down opportunities which general manager John Schneider adores so much.

After the first round ended last night Schneider told the media that he had four teams offering trade-up scenarios so the Seahawks could add more picks and capital later on in the draft. Schneider said that Murphy was just too good to pass on, though.

John Schneider said the Seahawks had four potential trade-back opportunities at 16 — "good ones, too" — and that they considered going that route. "I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t think about it, but the player was … just too good. He influences the game a lot." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 26, 2024

While it’s great to get the best interior pass rusher in the draft, not trading down also leaves Seattle in a quagmire heading into Day 2. Having sent their second-round pick to the Giants as part of the Leonard Williams trade, the team will not be on the clock again tonight until No. 81 overall in the middle of the third round.

In the meantime, a whole lot of excellent prospects are going to come off the board – including the offensive linemen they so desperately need. Let’s see if Schneider can pull off a move up for one of them.

More Seahawks Wire stories

2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks going into Day 2

Twitter reacts to Seahawks picking Byron Murphy II at 16

Every pick made in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire