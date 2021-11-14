Seahawks S Jamal Adams talks to officials following uncalled blindside block

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
It’s not been a great week for NFL officiating. After Monday night’s fiasco with the Bears, the league has privately admitted that Tony Corrente’s crew missed several critical calls in that game despite Cassius Marsh’s fine.

The issues continued into Sunday’s games and we’ve already seen some questionable calls and non-calls in Green Bay. Watch Seahawks safety Ryan Neal take a shot from Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard that looks an awful lot like a blindside block.

Afterwards, Jamal Adams had a conversation with the officials.

On the CBS broadcast, former NFL official Gene Steratore claimed that the hit was to the shoulder and therefore not a foul.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks defense held the Packers to a field goal and Green Bay leads 3-0 midway through the second quarter.

