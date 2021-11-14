Seahawks S Jamal Adams talks to officials following uncalled blindside block

It’s not been a great week for NFL officiating. After Monday night’s fiasco with the Bears, the league has privately admitted that Tony Corrente’s crew missed several critical calls in that game despite Cassius Marsh’s fine.

The issues continued into Sunday’s games and we’ve already seen some questionable calls and non-calls in Green Bay. Watch Seahawks safety Ryan Neal take a shot from Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard that looks an awful lot like a blindside block.

Ryan Neal desperately wanted a block in the back or crackback penalty on this but, nope, Allen Lazard just got him with a beautiful shot in between the numbers pic.twitter.com/LQtuYBAEAw — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 14, 2021

Afterwards, Jamal Adams had a conversation with the officials.

On the CBS broadcast, former NFL official Gene Steratore claimed that the hit was to the shoulder and therefore not a foul.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks defense held the Packers to a field goal and Green Bay leads 3-0 midway through the second quarter.

