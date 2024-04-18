Seahawks hosted free agent RB Rashaad Penny for a visit

The Seahawks are mostly set at the running back position heading into the 2024 NFL draft. It’s unlikely we will see the team pick one, as they’ve aready invested two second-round picks at that spot in the last two drafts and this is a pretty weak class at running back. If they are going to replace DeeJay Dallas, odds are they will sign a veteran. They might have their eye on a familiar one, too.

According to a report by Howard Balzer, Seattle reported a visit with former running back Rashaad Penny.

Browns reported visit with Titans UFA TE Trevon Wesco. Seahawks reported visit with Eagles UFA RB Rashaad Penny. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) April 17, 2024

A first-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2018, Penny has been one of the game’s most boom-or-bust playmakers ever since. With the exception of a sensational run at the end of the 2021 season and a strong start to 2022, Penny has mostly not been able to stay healthy and live up to his potential at this level.

Last season Penny signed with the Eagles where we thought he might thrive in their strong run game. However, he never really worked his way into their rotation and wound up only playing three games, totaling just 33 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

If Penny signs he might project as the fourth running back on the depth chart beneath Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire