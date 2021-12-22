Seahawks Highlights: Quandre Diggs intercepts Matt Stafford again

Tim Weaver
Quandre Diggs has been an absolute revelation for the back end of the Seahawks’ defense this season.

Watch Diggs get his fifth interception of the year and second against Rams quarterback Matt Stafford.

LA leads 3-0 early in the second quarter.

