Seahawks Highlights: Quandre Diggs intercepts Matt Stafford again

Quandre Diggs has been an absolute revelation for the back end of the Seahawks’ defense this season.

Watch Diggs get his fifth interception of the year and second against Rams quarterback Matt Stafford.

Put the ball near @qdiggs6 at your own risk. ⚠️ 📺 #SEAvsLAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/imKw1rCJdo — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 22, 2021

LA leads 3-0 early in the second quarter.

