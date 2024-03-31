Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald sings praises of Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

The Miami Dolphins needed to find a new defensive coordinator this offseason after parting with Vic Fangio just one year into his tenure, and they did so by hiring Anthony Weaver back in February.

Weaver came from Baltimore where he worked under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the last two years.

Since the end of the 2023 season, Weaver landed in Miami and Macdonald was hired to be the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Macdonald recently spoke to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley and shared his thoughts on Weaver taking the role in South Florida.

“When did I figure he’d be a good DC? When he was in Houston,” Macdonald said. “That’s the first time I ever saw him, and I thought he did a great job there and just working with him on a day-to-day basis. This is someone that I have huge respect for, just as a human being and a leader. Incredibly smart.

“The players love him. He was a huge asset for our staff and how those guys played up front in the success that, you know; you’re excited for the guys’ success that we had up front at the D line spot. And he’s gonna do a tremendous job for those guys, man. Love Weav, miss him, and we wish the best for him.”

That’s as good of a recommendation as a new defensive coordinator can get for his new team. He’ll have some talented players to work with, and if he can get them to reach their potential, his unit could be one of the best in the league at the end of the year.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire