Pistons looking for president of basketball operations after worst season in franchise history

Following the worst season in franchise history, the Detroit Pistons have to make some changes.

Moving on from general manager Troy Weaver or even coach Monty Williams would appear to be under heavy consideration for team owner Tom Gores. However, Gores apparently intends to keep both for next season, albeit with some new oversight.

After a disappointing 14-68 season, the Detroit Pistons have decided to hire a new head of basketball operations (President) and will begin their search process this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2024

The Pistons will hire a new president of basketball operations to work over Weaver in the front office, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Such a move had been in the works, according to several reports.

Gores hinted at the possibility in December while meeting with selected reporters amid a 25-game losing streak that eventually became a NBA record-tying 28-game skid.

"Change is coming, I’m just saying in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff, there will be a place," said Gores, who purchased the Pistons in 2011. "But I’m all over them, and they’ll tell you that too."

"There’s a lot of accountability that has to be held," he added. "There might be additions to staff, but what’s for sure is change is coming. We are not right, right now. We have to either add, delete. We’ll be on it, and we are on it already. We will make changes. We will make them."

Prospective candidates for the team president position include Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst, who was previously in the Pistons organization. Other possibilities include Horst's predecessor, John Hammond (who also previously worked in Detroit), former Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey and former Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who currently works in the front office, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

The Pistons are believed to have interest in exploring the prospect of hiring Bucks GM Jon Horst as they search for a new head of basketball ops. Horst is a Mich. native, worked in Detroit and won Executive of the Year en route to Milwaukee's 2021 title.https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/x0YhjLJtUG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 15, 2024

Despite outrage from local fans and media over how far a championship franchise had fallen, Gores hasn't seemed eager to make changes.

Weaver, hired in 2020 from the Oklahoma City Thunder front office, had been tasked with ridding the organization of players with cumbersome contracts like Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard. The Pistons go into the offseason with a projected $61 million in salary cap space, so if that was a main objective for Gores, Weaver achieved it.