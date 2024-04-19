Seahawks GM John Schneider talks about ‘Picturegate’ at the VMAC

If you have been online at all this week, you have likely seen the latest “scandal” hitting the Seattle Seahawks. New head coach Mike Macdonald reportedly took down several murals in the hallways at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center – the Seahawks team head quarters. Images such as the BeastQuake, Richard Sherman’s “tip” and even hoisting the Lombardi.

Gasp!

If you are good at reading sarcasm, you’ve probably realized how “serious” I am taking this development, and I am not alone. It seems Seahawks general manager John Schneider shares similar levels of concern. During his weekly appearance on the Wyman and Bob Show, Schneider gave his thoughts on the latest “nontroversy” gripping the internet.

What is the truth behind "Picturegate"? Earlier on the @SeattleSports John Schneider Show, he spoke about it and why exactly they made a photo remodel at the VMAC. Watch a snippet here or click the link below to watch the full sit down interview. https://t.co/BHpj1ETACq pic.twitter.com/e4Tr8ZsaKf — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) April 19, 2024

It is the offseason. Free agency is over, and we are still not quite to the 2024 NFL Draft. Folks online are scrambling to pick up anything at all to talk about to satiate our collective hunger for new NFL stories… especially with a brand new head coach in charge.

Macdonald is new. With “new” comes excitement and enthusiasm. But “new” can also bring about a sense of trepidation. With Pete Carroll, we grew accustomed to his ways and how Seattle operated. Macdonald is ushering in a new regime, new ways of thinking and doing things. The hesitation and concern among fans for something that could be easily seen as history erasure is understandable.

But for now, no one at the VMAC is taking it as seriously as fans online.

