Seahawks getting pre-draft visit from Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

The Seattle Seahawks are getting an official pre-draft visit from one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 draft class.

According to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, Florida State EDGE Jared Verse is currently visiting with the team in Seattle. He also has meetings with the Buccaneers and the Broncos.

#FloridaState edge Jared Verse is visiting the #Seahawks tonight and tomorrow, sources say. The projected mid-first round pick has visited the #Buccaneers and will visit the #Broncos as well. pic.twitter.com/CHCAleyXPZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2024

After Alabama’s Dallas Turner, Verse (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is usually ranked the second-best edge prospect in this class.

In 25 games with the Seminoles, he racked up 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss. Here are the highlights.

Verse is generally projected to come off the board no later than the 20th overall pick in the draft. So, if the Seahawks really want him odds are they will have to use their No. 16 overall pick to get him.

If that does end up happening, Verse would most-likely compete with Boye Mafe for the right to start opposite Uchenna Nwosu as a rookie.

