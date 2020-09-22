Seahawks defense suffers season-ending blows to Bruce Irvin, Marquise Blair

The Seattle Seahawks did not escape the attrition that piled up across the NFL on Sunday.

In a Week 2 filled with season-ending injuries, Seattle has added a pair of key defenders to the list. The team announced on Monday that starting linebacker Bruce Irvin and nickel back Marquise Blair both suffered ACL tears in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.

“Really a big blow,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. “I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. And so it will be difficult to replace those guys.”

The Seahawks are off to a 2-0 start behind a pair of explosive offensive performances led by quarterback Russell Wilson. They’re playing in what looks like the most competitive division in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and defending conference champion San Francisco 49ers all looking like playoff contenders two weeks into the season.

The margins will be tight in the NFC West, and the loss of two key defenders is a significant blow.

Bruce Irvin needed help off the field on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) More

Injuries pile up across NFL

Meanwhile, the 49ers suffered the most notable rash of injuries on Sunday with defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both lost for the season to ACL tears. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered lower-body injuries in a win over the New York Jets.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr also suffered season-ending injuries while Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss several weeks with an ankle injury.

With a stunted offseason and no preseason games thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, players and their bodies aren’t as ready for game conditions as they normally would be. There could be more Sundays like Week 2 ahead.

