Seahawks cut Cardale Jones from the practice squad

The Seahawks cut quarterback Cardale Jones from their practice squad, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report.

Seattle is expected to re-sign offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah to take Jones’ spot on the practice squad, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Jones signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad after the Chargers waived him out of the preseason.

The Bills made Jones a fourth-round choice in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chargers in 2017.

He spent last season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2016, Jones completed 6 of 11 attempts for 96 yards and one interception in his only career game action.