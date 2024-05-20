Seahawks cornerbacks among NFL’s most-improved position groups

The Seahawks already had a pretty strong cornerback room heading into the 2024 offseason. In free agency they chose to retain high-quality backups such as Artie Burns and Mike Jackson and in the draft they added two more corners: Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, both out of Auburn. They join projected starters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, both of whom have already made a Pro Bowl team.

With the two new rookies in the fold, Seattle now can legitimately claim to have the deepest cornerback group in the league. According to Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, this is one of the most-improved units around the NFL.

“There are two cornerbacks from Auburn ready to write their names in something — Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th overall pick in the fifth round, and D.J. James with the 192nd pick in the sixth. These gentlemen are added to a cornerback group that already includes 2022 rookie Pro Bowler Riq Woolen and 2023 fifth-overall pick Devon Witherspoon… Pritchett and James are already used to working together. With Pritchett and James, it got to the point where they would decide which side of the field they were covering pre-snap.”

The Ravens, Eagles and Packers also made significant investments at cornerback this offseason – and those teams are generally among the best at drafting from year to year. More evidence that smart teams see this as a critical position for the modern game and the Seahawks were right to push more chips in this direction, even though they already seemed to be set.

