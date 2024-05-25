Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald gives an injury update on RT Abe Lucas

One of the more unfortunate, and impactful, storylines last year was the health struggles of the offensive line. Specifically right tackle Abe Lucas. Injured in Week 1, the Seahawks had to battle most of the season without one of their best players in the position group. Seattle held up fine initially, but the group wore down as the season progressed.

Regrettably, it seems this will once again be a plot point to watch, especially with Lucas. Head coach Mike Macdonald gave an injury update about the former Washington State standout, and it is not as positive as one might hope.

Mike Macdonald on where RT Abe Lucas (knee) is at in his rehab: "It’s hard to tell. We’re shooting for camp right now. Abe’s getting after it in rehab, so I’m proud of his effort he’s putting in." He said G Anthony Bradford tweaked his ankle Tuesday and shouldn't be out long. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 22, 2024

Lucas has dealt with knee issues almost his entire young career at this point. In January, with the Seahawks not in the playoffs, Lucas underwent knee surgery to finally address the issue. Here we are, nearly to June, and we do not have a more concrete answer to his rehab status.

Fortunately, it is still a ways out from now and when Seattle hosts the Denver Broncos for the Week 1 season opener at Lumen Field. There is plenty of time for Lucas to focus on rehabbing his knee and getting it to be as healthy as it possibly can.

Having Lucas in the lineup is paramount for this offense. The difference between him in vs being out is painfully obvious. With San Francisco and Los Angeles still boasting ferocious defensive lines, the need for a right tackle of Lucas’ caliber becomes increased exponentially.

