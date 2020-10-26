Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin ruled out of game after concussion testing

He has now been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/FNmJnYbJy1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 26, 2020





The Seattle Seahawks will be without the services of cornerback Shaquill Griffin for the remainder of the Week-7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Griffin left the game in the third quarter and was sent to the medical tent to undergo concussion testing.

He was ruled out of the matchup shortly thereafter.

Tre Flowers has entered the game as Griffin’s replacement.

