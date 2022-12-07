Seahawks announce 3 roster moves heading into Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks announced a trio of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a quick review of yesterday’s transactions.

Placed on IR: S Josh Jones

First, safety Josh Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list, which will keep him out at least the next four games. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Rams in LA. After playing at a high level during the preseason, Jones earned a place in the starting lineup after Jamal Adams went on IR after just one game. However, he wasn’t as successful in the regular season. Jones struggled with missed tackles to the point that he has a 30.0 tackling grade by PFF for the season – the second-lowest on the team. Ryan Neal has taken over Jones’ spot starting next to Quandre Diggs.

This likely means we will see Johnathan Abram male his debut this week against the Panthers. He was on the inactives list against the Rams.

Signed to practice squad: RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

As reported by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network earlier in the day, Seattle also signed running back Wayne Gallman Jr. to their practice squad. Gallman, a former fourth-round pick, spent his first four seasons with the Giants, where he totaled 1,444 rushing yards on 338 carries (4.2 average) and nine touchdowns. Last season, he had stops with the Falcons and Vikings.

Released from practice squad: DT Jarrod Hewitt

The Seahawks announced they have released defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt from the practice squad to make room for Gallman.

