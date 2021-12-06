Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a wild win over the 49ers

The Seahawks might be a total mess against every other team in the NFL. They’re still able to find ways to beat their chief rivals, though. Seattle just pulled off a wild win over San Francisco at home by a score of 30-23, their 17th win in their last 20 matchups with the 49ers.

Here are eight takeaways from one of the strangest games in recent memory.

Chaos reigns

The tone was set for a bizarre game on the opening kickoff, when 49ers running back Trenton Cannon was injured and wound up leaving the field in an ambulance. In the first quarter alone, Seattle fumbled three times and scored on a fake punt. The chaos continued throughout the afternoon, with plenty of injuries, fumbles, negative plays, safeties and missed PATs. In the end there were six turnovers, three by each team.

More special teams excellence

Positives can be hard to come by with these Seahawks lately, but the special teams unit has produced them on the regular. With the exception of Jason Meyers’ unfortunate field goal rate, this phase of the game has been what Seattle does best in 2021. Travis Homer’s 73-yard touchdown on a fake punt follows last week’s incredible 94-yard return by Rasheem Green. Homer also recovered a key fumble to start the third quarter and Michael Dickson continues punting out of his mind. Truth is, these kinds of things have become routine for this unit. Hats off to special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, who’s done remarkable work with this group.

Both lines need to be upgraded

Sadly, the most fundamental and essential element of this most-physical sport is still’s Seattle’s weakness. For several weeks the team has been getting beaten soundly at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and this game was no exception. The Seahawks couldn’t keep Russell Wilson clean (four sacks) or run the ball effectively. Meanwhile the Niners kept Jimmy Garoppolo upright, only allowing one sack. Both the offensive and defensive lines will need reinforcements this coming offseason.

Adrian Peterson reached a milestone

It’s obvious that Adrian Peterson is nowhere near the athlete he used to be and his debut with Seattle was a relatively forgettable affair. His first run was stuffed for a five-yard loss and he only averaged 1.5 yards per carry. However, Peterson did reach a significant milestone. His two-yard score in the second quarter was his 126th career rushing touchdown. That ties Peterson with Jim Brown for the 10th most all time.

Several injuries

The Seahawks suffered several injuries in today’s game. Left guard Kyle Fuller (subbing for starter Damien Lewis) left early with an ankle injury and was replaced by backup right tackle Jake Curhan. Later, strong safety Jamal Adams also exited the game with a shoulder issue. Adams was listed as questionable but showed up on the sidelines in street clothes during the third quarter, making it clear his day was over. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone and right tackle Brandon Shell also went down in the fourth.

George Kittle was hot

The Seahawks were almost single-handedly beaten by 49ers tight end George Kittle. Proving almost untacklable, Kittle posted nine catches, two touchdowns and 181 yards, most of it coming after the catch.

Gerald Everett was not

The Seahawks’ own starting tight end did not have such a good day. Gerald Everett was responsible for an incredible three turnovers against the 49ers. That included a bobble/drop at the goal line that became an interception, a fumble deep in Seattle territory and another fumble at the one-yard line.

Russell Wilson looks to be back

For the first time since his return from injured reserve, Russell Wilson looked something like his true self. Even though he didn’t have quality play-calling or pass-blocking to work with, Wilson raised his game back to the high level we’ve come to expect. No more sailed passes. No more random misses or uncharacteristic mistakes like we saw in the last three losses. Wilson finished with a solid line of 30/37 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

