Scrum-half Dawson to leave Cornish Pirates

Ruaridh Dawson first moved to Cornish Pirates in 2019 [Brian Tempest]

Cornish Pirates scrum-half Ruaridh Dawson will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Scotland Under 20 and Newcastle player has made 65 appearances for the club in two separate spells.

He is the second scrum-half to announce he is leaving after Alex Schwarz's departure was confirmed by the club earlier this week.

It comes as Exeter hooker Harry Hocking has agreed to join the club permanently next season after spending time at the club on dual-registration this year.

Fly-halves Bruce Houston and Joe Elderkin have also agreed deals for next season as has forward Alex Everett.

They follow five players including captain John Stevens and winger Robin Wedlake in agreeing new deals this week.

"Ruaridh has been a fine servant of the club who will inevitably be missed," joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said of Dawson.

“Really gifted athletically, he has a good service and a fine kicking game and is someone who bought into the Pirates ethos.”

