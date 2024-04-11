Scouts think Dolphins will draft offensive lineman at No. 21, per ESPN

The Miami Dolphins could go several different directions in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but opposing scouts are reportedly convinced that one pathway stands out.

According to Matt Miller of ESPN, “scouts for opposing teams believe the offensive line will be the team’s priority at No. 21.”

It’s not especially surprising considering there’s a hole at right guard, a long-term solution needed at left tackle, and the potential for upgrades at other spots up front too. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke’s Graham Barton, Alabama’s J.C. Latham, and Georgia’s Amarius Mims have all been frequently paired with the Dolphins in mock drafts.

What may be more surprising is what Miller said about the second round when the Dolphins are slated to pick 55th:

But what about Day 2? I’ve heard tight end is a position to watch. I think TCU’s Jared Wiley, Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott and Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders are names to watch at No. 55.

Tight end hasn’t been a particularly featured position in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Mike Gesicki recorded only 362 yards in 2022 — less than half his 2021 total — before exiting as a free agent after the season. Earlier this year, the Dolphins upgraded the position by signing former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith, who finished last season with 582 receiving yards.

After the Dolphins’ first two selections, the team isn’t scheduled to pick again until No. 158 overall in the fifth round.

