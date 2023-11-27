Scouting report: How Cincinnati Bearcats basketball gets a road win at Howard University

It's the first and only out-of-town road trip for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team as they venture to Washington D.C. to take on Howard University. It's an educational trip in a couple of ways for Wes Miller's men as they left a day early to take in the historical sites of the nation's capital.

The Bearcats are 5-0 and played their most convincing game last Wednesday taking down Georgia Tech of the ACC, 89-54. Seven different Bearcats made three-pointers with Viktor Lakhin sinking five of his six attempts. Helping the Bearcat energy was the presence of newly eligible 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo who scored eight points with nine rebounds and a block in 21 minutes of work.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks in the first half in UC's 89-54 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The presence of Bandaogo dramatically gives the Bearcats more freedom in the use of Lakhin and fellow starter Ody Oguama in terms of minutes, fouls and strategy. Should 6-11 Jamille Reynolds also have his waiver approved by the NCAA, the UC post options are multiplied.

"I'll be more open on the perimeter," Lakhin said. "It's just a matter of chemistry between us and playing together. I have to still figure out how to still be a presence in the paint and put pressure on the rim with Aziz."

Lakhin chuckled at his stat line against Georgia Tech when he didn't attempt any two-point shots or free throws. He did have two of UC's blocks in the game.

Bandaogo's block shortly after entering the game electrified the crowd.

"His impact on a possession is so much greater than a stat sheet," UC coach Wes Miller said. "We learned that when we coached against him. I understand being on the other side of it for sure."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30) rises for a 3-point basket against Georgia Tech Wednesday, Nov. 22. The 6-11 forward was 5-for-6 from the arc.

Cincinnati vs. Howard, Tuesday

Tip: 7 p.m., Burr Gymnasium (2,700)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 2-0

Howard scouting report

Record: 3-4

Coach: Kenneth Blakeny (fifth year, 46-63)

Offense: 76.9 ppg

Defense: 80.4 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Bryce Harris (G, 6'4", 17.1 ppg)

Marcus Dockery (G, 6'2", 11.4 ppg)

Shy Odom (F, 6'6", 11.3 ppg)

Joshua Strong (G, 6', 6.9 ppg)

Seth Towns (F, 6'9", 16.3 ppg)

Cincinnati scouting report

Record: 5-0

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 46-29 at UC, 231-163 overall)

Offense: 85.2 ppg

Defense: 62.4 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 14. 0 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 13.2 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 10.0 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 7.8 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 4.6 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) goes up for a layup against NKU's Norse Nov. 19. The Bearcats play Howard on Tuesday. His brother Eden is a running back for the Howard Bison football team.

Players to watch

Howard's Harris is a consistent double-figure scorer with a high game of 23 to open the season. While his field goal percentage is a reliable 55%, he's only shooting 21% from the three-point line and 63% from the free-throw line. Seth Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-84 double-overtime win over Mount St. Mary's (Maryland). Among common opponents, the Bison lost 88-85 at Georgia Tech Nov. 9.

For UC, reserve guard Jizzle James is averaging 9.0 points per game off the bench and in 15 minutes against Georgia Tech had eight points, three assists and a steal. While that might not knock your socks off, James had the highest "plus-minus" number of the day at 29, meaning UC outscored the Yellowjackets by 29 while James was on the floor. Coach Miller said it was the young guard's best game as Bearcat thus far.

This trip allows James to see his older brother Eden, a running back for Howard. Eden followed his NFL Hall of Fame father Edgerrin into football and ran for 572 yards for the Bison this season as a sophomore with a high game of 177 at Northwestern.

Rankings

NCAA NET: (New rankings have yet to begin) Last year UC was No. 62, Howard No. 213

KenPom.com: UC is No. 35, Howard No. 229

UC women at Paradise Jam

Coach Katrina Merriweather's Bearcats wrapped up a challenging trip Saturday in the Virgin Islands with a 65-41 win over Kentucky. Jillian Hayes, Destiny Thomas and Reagan Jackson had 13 points each. UC lost to No. 3 Colorado 77-60 and to No. 10 North Carolina State 79-45, in the event. UC returns home vs. Tennessee State Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

