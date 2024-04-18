Scottish gossip: Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, Lundstram, Goldson, Gray

[SNS]

John Lundstram favours signing a new contract with Rangers and talks are progressing, although a return to Sheffield United is not off the cards for the midfielder. (TeamTalk)

Former Tynecastle captain Steven Pressley has stressed the importance of Hearts keeping striker Lawrence Shankland beyond the summer if they want to make a successful European push. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers winger Josh McPake will continue to train two days a week with St Johnstone for the rest of the season to try and earn himself a return to full-time football in the summer. (Courier)

Leeds United star Archie Gray confirms his dream is to play for England, with no intention of following in the footsteps famous uncle Eddie, grandad Frank and dad Andy, who all represented Scotland. (Daily Record)

Uefa has been asked to delay the deadline for squad submissions for Euro 2024, with several countries concerned that, with the last round of friendly internationals finishing just two hours before the final squad lists must be registered on Friday 7 June, there will be very little time to assess any potential injuries. (Sky Sports)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson reveals that he told his partner that he wanted to die after going through life-changing heart surgery back in 2017. ( TalkingTransitions podcast via Scottish Sun)

Duncan Ferguson has accused Arbroath players of "downing tools on their club and manager", making it more difficult for his Inverness Caley Thistle side to avoid a relegation play-off. (Daily Record)

Retired Danish striker David Boysen reveals that he has supported Rangers from afar ever since he was humiliated by Scott Brown during a trial period at Celtic in his youth and says he took revenge by stealing the midfielder's clothes after a game. (SpilXperten via Football Scotland)