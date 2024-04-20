Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dundee, Hibernian

[BBC]

Rangers forward Abdallah Sima, on loan from Brighton, has opened the door to a return to Ibrox next season after admitting he feels happy at the club. (Herald)

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, who recently took a 25% stake in Hibernian, has been linked with adding Standard Liege to the portfolio of clubs his Black Knight group is involved with - which also includes Lorient in France and Auckland in New Zealand. (Scotsman)

Owen Beck could make a surprise return to Dundee for the final games of the season, admits manager Tony Docherty, if he manages to shake off the injury that has seen the Liverpool loanee return south for treatment. (Courier)

Celtic B-team coach Darren O'Dea has been named the club's new player pathway manager as the Parkhead side tries to improve the route between academy and first team. (The Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Kolo Toure says he told manager Brendan Rodgers to pick Dedryck Boyata over him to help ensure the player would develop and improve during his time at Parkhead. (Daily Record)