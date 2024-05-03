Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Sinisalo, Sanderson, Doig

[Getty Images]

Celtic are interested in Aston Villa and Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, who has a year left on his contract with the Premier League club after his spell on loan to Exeter City, but they face a battle with a host of English clubs for the 22-year-old's signature. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers retain an interest in 24-year-old Birmingham City centre-half Dion Sanderson, who has endured a tough season at St Andrews having been stripped of the captaincy following an off-field incident. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery has adopted a "never say never" approach as he hopes to keep Myziane Maolida at Easter Road despite parent club Hertha Berlin touting the 25-year-old forward around Europe on the back of his loan success in Scotland. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Montgomery is also hopeful of retaining 29-year-old midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, who is out of contract with Bournemouth this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Josh Doig could be set for a move to Lazio in the summer just six months after joining Sassuolo in a £5m deal, with the Scottish 21-year-old left-back's current side five points adrift at the bottom of Serie A with just four games left. (Scottish Sun)

Wolfsburg defender Moritz Jenz is open to a return to Celtic one day, saying he loved his six months on loan in 2022-23, although it was "quite painful" to miss out on celebrating a domestic treble. (Football Scotland)

On-loan Rangers forward Sam Lammers, who has scored nine goals in 15 games since joining Utrecht, has been named Eredivisie player of the month for April. (The Herald)

Former St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney has left Fleetwood Town with Perth fans sending out a "bring him home" message. (The Courier)

Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce have returned to full training but won't play again for Hearts this season after head coach Steven Naismith decided both players should wait until the new campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says transfer talk has been put on the back burner until the end of the season. (The Courier)

Rangers have demanded a five-figure compensation sum from Dundee over the two postponements at rain-hit Dens Park, the sum being the cost of their two pre-match stays in St Andrews - as well as their travel expenses. (Scottish Sun)

With seven goals in his first 10 games of the Major League Soccer season, Scotland and New York Red Bulls forward Lewis Morgan likens his improvement to former Celtic team-mate James Forrest's "massive jump in efficiency" under Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has claimed he left Rangers in the wrong manner as the former manager discussed the prospect of a return to the dugout with Feyenoord. (The Scotsman)

Former Premier League referee Jon Moss is the leading candidate to take over from Crawford Allan as Scottish FA head of referee operations from this summer. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish Football Supporters' Association has urged authorities to take strong measures against the use of pyrotechnics, fearing a fatal incident involving spectators. (The Herald)

West Ham United's technical director, Tim Steidten, has agreed to stay away from the dressing room for the remainder of the season with Scottish manager David Moyes, who is out of contract this summer, unhappy about the club lining up potential replacements while he is still in a job. (TalkSport)