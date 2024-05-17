‘I warmed up in jail’: Scottie Scheffler shines at US PGA despite arrest and police assault charge

Scottie Scheffler was arrested early in the morning then played the second round of the US PGA Championship later on - Getty Images

By Ben Rumsby and James Corrigan

The world’s No 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police detective on Friday after “dragging” the officer to the ground with his car at the US PGA Championship.

But the 27-year-old Masters champion was back playing at the tournament within hours of being paraded in an orange jumpsuit – and produced a superb second round of 66, just two off lead – capping one of the most extraordinary episodes the sport had witnessed.

Afterwards Scheffler said: “It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding. My head is still spinning.

“I spent some time warming up in a jail cell, which was a first for me. I was a bit rattled and I was shaking.

“The officers in jail were great and very kind. I was pretty rattled, to say the least... I was never angry, I was just in shock. I was shaking for about an hour.”

Scheffler’s detention was captured on film outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, in the early hours of the morning when he “refused to comply” with instructions from Detective Bryan Gillis.

Police had been called to a fatal collision between a shuttle bus and a tournament worker on the road leading to the golf course and had closed it in both directions.

That resulted in a major traffic jam in which Scheffler, America’s reigning two-time Masters champion, was caught up while trying to enter the course for day two of the second major of the year.

When he attempted to bypass the roadblock, he was stopped by Detective Gillis.

In what Scheffler later branded “a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do”, he then drove through the blockade, allegedly “dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

According to Scheffler’s arrest report, “Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knees. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gillis’ uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair”.

Eyewitness Jeff Darlington, a reporter for ESPN, said that when Scheffler eventually stopped his car and rolled down the window, the officer grabbed his arm to remove him from the car before opening the door, hauling him outside, pushing him against the vehicle and placing him in handcuffs.

Darlington filmed footage of Scheffler being escorted into the back of a police car and pleading, “Please help me”, while an officer said: “He’s going to jail and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. Period.”

Within an hour, police released a mugshot of Scheffler in an orange jumpsuit at Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections and charged him with second degree assault of a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

In danger of missing his tee-off time for his second round at the US PGA, Scheffler was then released to return to Valhalla, where he was greeted by shouts from the gallery of: “You’re not a criminal.”

Addressing his arrest, he said in a statement he had been trying to follow police instructions, adding: “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Scheffler plays superb round after arrest – As it happened...

09:04 PM BST

Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the US PGA continues

Thank you for following our blog after an eventful day for Scottie Scheffler at the US PGA.

Our coverage still continues from Valhalla – follow our live blog, where we will be focusing on the rest of the field, with Rory McIlory, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka all underway in the second round.

08:54 PM BST

‘Coming out here and trying to play today was definitely a challenge’

Scheffler is still speaking with reporters

Coming out here and trying to play today was definitely a challenge, but I did my best to control my mind and control my breathing – just try to play golf. I knew there was going to be a lot of distractions... but to be honest, it was great having the fans behind me. I felt they were really glad to have me out here competing today

08:43 PM BST

‘I spent some time warming up in a jail cell, which was a first for me’

Scottie Scheffler speaking to reporters on arrest this morning

It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding. My head is still spinning. I spent some time warming up in a jail cell, which was a first for me. I was a bit rattled and I was shaking. The officers in jail were great and very kind. It was a chaotic situation this morning. It was great having the crowd behind. I was pretty rattled, to say the least . . . I was never angry, I was just in shock. I was shaking for about an hour.

Scottie Scheffler

08:39 PM BST

Scheffler shoots five-under 66

What a remarkable round of golf from the World No 1 when you considered the events of this morning.

American misses the green short left but then plays a sublime chip shot that settles just four feet away.

He closes out his round with a par at the par-four ninth – which leads him well in contention being two off the lead.

Truly outstanding from the American.

Scottie Scheffler

08:26 PM BST

Harris English speaks on the tragic morning

I got there right after all the police cars got there. I had no idea what was going on. I knew they weren’t letting anybody through from that side I was arriving from, so I had to turn around, go north of the course, took an extra 20 minutes or so, and then I got to turn into the club. I’s dark, it’s raining, police lights everywhere. It was very strange coming into the course this morning. Then news broke that Scottie [Scheffler] had been detained and all that. We had no idea what was going on. That could have been any one of us. We’re all taking that same route coming into the club. Very unfortunate. You never want to hear about a person losing their life coming to the course. It’s just terrible. Our heart goes out to that family. Turning on ESPN and seeing Scottie in handcuffs, getting in a police car, I never would have thought I would have seen that this morning. It was just wild

Harris English

08:11 PM BST

What can we expect from Rory McIlroy today?

Rory McIlroy begins his second round of the PGA Championship ⛳ pic.twitter.com/afyC2GL440 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

08:11 PM BST

World No 1 sparks back into life

The American drains a 19-footer for a birdie at the par-five seventh. Scheffler is just two behind his Ryder Cup teammate Collin Morikawa on nine under, with two holes remaining in his second round.

08:03 PM BST

A rare poor shot from Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is at the seventh, he sprays his shot wide right and into the crowd. However, it is a par five and that is only his second shot – so he does have shots in hand.

The current World No 1 would rather not make the game harder than it needs to be – just fairways and greens.

Scottie Scheffler

07:55 PM BST

Quick leaderboard update . . .

Latest second round scores from Valhalla.

-12: Morikawa (17*)

-10 Hubbard (13*)

-9 Schauffele (1*), Detry

-8 Scheffler (15*)

07:51 PM BST

Scheffler taps in for par

World No 1 easily taps in at six to remain eight under – a three-footer of course proving no issue for Scheffler.

07:35 PM BST

Morikawa extends his lead . . .

The 2020 champion now leads the championship on -11. He’s five under for the day with the par-five seventh up next for the American. Morikawa seems frustrated at his drive but on the replay it is sat up nicely on the fairway fringe.

Collin Morikawa

07:29 PM BST

This evening’s key tee times

Rory McIlroy begins his second round at 8pm (BST ) and will resume on five under after a strong start at Valhalla.

7.38pm: Aberg, Schauffele, Thomas

7.49pm: Woods, Scott, Bradley

8.00pm: McIlroy, Johnson, Rose

8.11pm: Smith, Matsuyama, Hovland

8.22pm: Koepka, Spieth, Homa

07:25 PM BST

Golf fans show their support for Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

07:22 PM BST

So close from Scheffler

Yet again, brilliant work from the American! He was close to chopping in from the greenside rough at five – only for the ball to stop just short from the hole!

07:12 PM BST

New outright leader at Valhalla

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa is threatening now. He has carded three-straight birdies at four, five and six.

Collin Morikawa

07:05 PM BST

PGA of America statement

As round two is underway at the US PGA Championship, PGA of America has issued a new statement about the fatal traffic accident, along with Scottie Scheffler’s arrest.

Our primary concern today remains with the family of John Mills, who lost his life in a tragic accident early this morning while reporting to work. As it relates to the incident involving Scottie Scheffler, we are fully cooperating as local authorities review what took place. While the legal process plays out, questions should to be directed to Scheffler’s attorney or local authorities.

07:01 PM BST

Scheffler rises to eight under

Another bit of brilliance from Scheffler with his Texas wedge! What a performance from the American, two birdies in three holes from the world No 1 now.

A remarkable performance after the morning he had!

06:58 PM BST

Immaculate from Morikawa

The American makes his move and ascends to nine under, alongside co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Mark Hubbard. He drained a putt from 16 feet at the fifth – with four holes left to play, Morikawa has time to improve his score.

06:53 PM BST

Who is Scottie Scheffler?

The American was detained by police outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday morning ahead of the second round of the US PGA Championship.

If you are not a golf aficionado, you might be wondering who Scheffler is. Telegraph Sport tells you everything you need to know about the world No 1.

06:48 PM BST

Important save for Scheffler

The bunker shot was not pretty from the American on the third but his putter saves him par.

06:45 PM BST

World No 1 in the sand at three

The American scuffed his tee shot left and into the bunker. He has got his work cut out at the par-three third.

The rain’s coming down at Valhalla but that hasn’t deterred the crowds from gathering and of course a large portion of them are following Scottie Scheffler around.

Scottie Scheffler

06:39 PM BST

Latest leaderboard

All eyes are on Scottie Scheffler . . .

9 Schauffele, Hubbard (9*)

-8 Morikawa (13*)

-7 Scheffler (11*) Kim (14*), Deltry (12)

06:26 PM BST

Absolute magic from Scheffler

The American’s approach with his six iron is sublime – he nearly holed out from 189 yards! Sadly, the ball does not drop but he is within birdie range at the second.

He seems unstoppable at Valhalla – he’s certainly not playing like a man who got arrested this morning. He sinks the putt from six feet to move seven under par. Scheffler is now just two shots adrift of co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Mark Hubbard.

06:21 PM BST

Important tee times to keep an eye on . .

Rory McIlroy is under way at 8pm (BST ) and will resume on five under after a strong start at Valhalla.

Northern Irishman reeled off three birdies in succession on his back nine in the opening round.

7.38pm: Aberg, Schauffele, Thomas

7.49pm: Woods, Scott, Bradley

8.00pm: McIlroy, Johnson, Rose

8.11pm: Smith, Matsuyama, Hovland

Rory McIlroy

06:14 PM BST

Birdie try lips out for world No 1

The American stays two under for his second round, as his birdie putt from around 20 feet at the first ends up lipping out.

06:08 PM BST

Fitzpatrick on the move

British player is back to two under for the round with a sensational double birdie strike, the latter coming from a sublime chip from the edge of the green that he drains.

Matt Fitzpatrick draining this chip! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mtEFjxaXsg — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

06:05 PM BST

Scheffler shirts on display at Valhalla!

🚨🚔👕 Scottie Scheffler mug shot shirts are already floating around Valhalla 🤣 #PGAChamp @SchefflerFans pic.twitter.com/tlsOQhFvsB — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2024

05:57 PM BST

Birdie for world No 1

Scheffler moves just three shots off the lead at six under – after stroking in a well paced putt from around five feet.

Watch out Xander, the world No 1 is coming for you . . .

Scottie Scheffler appears in good spirits – just hours after being detained by police officers and charged - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

05:48 PM BST

Scheffler finishes the front nine

World No 1 has collected five straight pars since birdieing the 12th thanks to a sublime putt.

Scheffler is on 18 and is slightly loose off the tee with his ball dragging to the right. The world No 1 has remained unflappable during his round after his arrest earlier on today.

The crowd have been loving Scheffler all day – it has been a remarkable reception for him!

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

05:42 PM BST

Scheffler court date set

USA Today are among those reporting the world No 1’s court date.

Scottie Scheffler will appear at the Kentucky Court of Justice on Tuesday at 2pm (BST) according to reports in the United States.

Scottie Scheffler

05:35 PM BST

A few players are beginning to make their move

Quick leaderboard update

-9 Schauffele (62)

-8 Hubbard (6*)

-7 English (13*), Noren (12), Morikawa (9*)

Alex Noren is heading in the right direction in round two of the US PGA - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

05:31 PM BST

Horror show for Rahm on 17

The Spaniard undoes all his good work from the previous holes and find himself back at level par.

He has double bogeyed on 17 after scuffing his tee shot left and into the rough – he has emerged with a six after missing a 15-footer for bogey.

Jon Rahm

05:25 PM BST

In case you are just joining us . . .

Well, it’s been an eventful day to say the least at the US PGA. World number one Scottie Scheffler has been charged with assaulting a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round at the US PGA Championship.

He was later charged with four offences, including second degree assault of a police officer.

It is understood the police officer screamed at Scheffler and when the two-time Masters winner exited his car he was immediately placed in handcuffs and led to the back of a police car.

Scheffler was released just in time to take to the course on Friday for his tee-off time of 15:08 (BST).

He is currently four shots out of the lead as he tries to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.

05:17 PM BST

Magic from Scheffler

The world No 1 fires in an attractive approach shot to set up a birdie chance on 16 – he’s certainly not playing like a man who got arrested this morning.

However, it is a missed opportunity from the American – as his birdie putt trundles to the left of the hole. Just a par for the world No 1 on 16.

Scottie Scheffler

05:08 PM BST

What are the conditions like today?

It has been raining pretty hard all morning at Valhalla and it is expected to continue for a lot of today’s play. Latest forecast issued by the US PGA is still showing a threat of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Let’s hope the thunderstorms stay away and there is no further delays in proceedings.

Patrick Cantlay plays a shot on the tenth hole - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

05:00 PM BST

Morikawa plugging away nicely

The damp conditions at Valhalla is not impacting Collin Morikawa too much.

He has began his second round in sublime form, with a number of pars punctuated by a birdie at 13, the fourth hole of his round.

The two-time major champion is just three shots back from leader Xander Schauffele.

04:56 PM BST

Quick leaderboard update

Latest scores from round two at Valhalla.

-9 Schauffele (62)

-8 Hubbard (3*)

-6 Morikawa (6*),T Kim (6*), Detry (6), Finau, Theegala

Collin Morikawa is making his move at Valhalla - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

04:49 PM BST

Scheffler playing 15th hole

The American booms his tee shot straight down the fairway but sadly he lands his second shot some distance from the pin. You have to say birdie is an outside chance for the American now. . .

Scottie Scheffler

04:45 PM BST

Scottie Scheffler timeline

Scottie Scheffler has begun his second round of the US PGA Championship hours after being arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer while travelling to Valhalla.

Telegraph Sport has provided a timeline of Scheffler’s arrest and everything we know so far.

04:40 PM BST

Scheffler saves par on the 14th

What a sublime recovery shot from the world No 1! This time with the wedge and lags a 50-footer up from the apron to tap-in distance. He remains on five under.

04:33 PM BST

Best of the British players

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre lead the charge from our side of the pond. England’s Aarron Rai finished three under with Matt Fitzpatrick currently on even par.

Matt Fitzpatrick

04:24 PM BST

Scottie Scheffler’s attorney has spoken to the Associated Press

Steve Romines speaks about this morning’s incident and the subsequent arrest of his client.

We will litigate the case as it goes. The main thing is he was proceeding exactly as he was directed in a marked vehicle with credentials. He didn’t do anything intentionally wrong.

04:20 PM BST

Scheffler remains at five under

Sadly, for Scheffler his birdie putt at 13 was well timed but it edged away at the last moment so the American has to settle for par and remaining at five under.

04:17 PM BST

More players react to Scheffler’s eventful morning

As many in here have already stated… lots of times Players are able to go around traffic to Venues so there must have been multiple unfortunate instances and misunderstandings leading to this. What a horror morning for the Tournament. — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) May 17, 2024

04:16 PM BST

Another birdie chance for Scheffler

Birdie opportunity for the American on the 13th, as it is a short par four! As we know, Scheffler with a wedge hitting onto rain – with receptive greens usually ends in a birdie.

It is a sublime approach shot over the water from the world No 1 – an opportunity for successive birdies. Scheffler is getting a remarkable reception from the Valhalla crowd – the spectators are willingly him on!

Scottie Scheffler

04:09 PM BST

Here is the arrest report from the Scheffler incident

Detective Gillis was directing traffic into Gate 1 of Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course. Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic. Detective Gillis was int he middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket. Detective Gillis stopped subject and attempted to give instruction. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knees. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gillis’ uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 (£62.98) were damaged beyond repair.

04:04 PM BST

Quick leaderboard update as round two gets underway

03:59 PM BST

Brilliant response from Scheffler

What a response from the American! Scheffler responds from his miserable par putt by draining in a 40-footer on the 12th to move back to five under.

Nothing seems to faze the World No 1, after the eventful morning he has had!

03:55 PM BST

Poor start continues for Rahm

The Spaniard had a poor start in the opening round and was four over after six holes.

He has managed to hold par at the 11th but is definitely going to drop at least one on the par-four 12th. Rahm holes from around four-feet to make it’s just one.

Jon Rahm

03:49 PM BST

Bogey for World No 1 on the 11th

The American returns to where he started the morning at four under-par. Scheffler has missed a par putt from only about four feet.

03:41 PM BST

Officer involved in the Scheffler chaos taken to hospital

From the Associated Press

The officer, identified in the arrest report as Detective Gillis, was dragged “to the ground” and suffered “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist” after the car “accelerated forward,” according to Louisville police. The officer was dressed in a high visibility reflective jacket when he stopped Scheffler’s car to give instructions, the arrest sheet said. Gillis was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

03:35 PM BST

Business as usual for Scheffler

World No 1’s ball is just wide of the green, but considering the quality of his short game – you expect him to save par on the 11th.

03:32 PM BST

Shane Lowry is making his move

Irishman gets himself back under par with an eight-foot birdie on the 13th. With no wind and receptive greens – there is a score to be had here at Valhalla.

Shane Lowry –

03:24 PM BST

Scheffler converts his birdie chance

What an approach from Scheffler! After finding the rough, the American sends a spinny wedge onto the green to set up a birdie chance on the 10th!

He converts the chance and is up to five under. Business as usual for the American!

Scottie Scheffler birdies his first hole. pic.twitter.com/QcE0lEFEyL — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

03:19 PM BST

Quick reminder of the leaderboard

A reminder of how things ended after round one at Valhalla.

-9 Schauffele (62)

-6 Finau (65), Theegala (65)

-5 MacIntyre (66), McIlroy (66), Detry (66), Morikawa (66)

-4 Scheffler (67)

03:14 PM BST

World No 1 gets underway in round two

Given what happened this morning, Scheffler looks pretty calm as he goes through his routine on the tee box.

The Masters champion is given a remarkable reception as he plays alongside Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, with looking conditions damp at Valhalla.

Scheffler crunches his tee shot, one that is dragged wide to the right. He misses the trap and finds the rough, which means he will likely have to lay up but the American is on his way.

Scottie Scheffler tees off and begins his second round of the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/HgIiBZoYZ2 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

03:09 PM BST

Scheffler gets a wild reception

There’s huge roars of “Scottie! Scottie” as the American makes his way to the tee box. We’re just moments away now from Scheffler getting under way at Valhalla.

03:07 PM BST

Brian Harman will be going around with Scheffler speaks to ESPN

It’s just a wild morning, man … Scottie is one hell of a dude and I sure am glad he’s going to be out here to play … by the time I got in, everything was cleared up, but it was so congested … just a bad scene. Scottie is a joy to be around and I look forward to playing with him again today … [the players in the locker room] were just supportive … hoping everything would get figured out in time for him to have a chance … we’ve all got a job to do … I’m happy to see him walking around over there.”

03:05 PM BST

Updated tee times

Well, it’s been an eventful morning to say the least, but play will get underway and here’s some of the big groups going out in the early wave today after the delay of an hour and 20 minutes

Of course all eyes are on the Scottie Scheffler group – all times are BST.

All times are BST

14:30pm: Jason Dufner, Jake Knapp, Francesco Molinari

14:41pm: Thomas Detry , Rasmus Hojgaard, Jimmy Walker

14:46pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa

14:57pm: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

15:08pm: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

15:19pm: Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

15:30pm: Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington, Patrick Reed

03:00 PM BST

Graeme McDowell on the Scheffler chaos

Northern Irishman is another player to comment on this morning’s events.

Most tour players can relate to trying to navigate around traffic getting into courses at massive tournaments (and no, not a problem we have at LIV events much )(yes, because we don’t get large crowds yet). I’d imagine the police were on high alert with the fatality, assuming timing was similar. Emotions would have been running high. Crazy stuff. If he shoots 65 today just go ahead and give him the trophy.

Graeme McDowell –

02:56 PM BST

World No 1 has issued statement on a ‘big misunderstanding’

Statement from Scottie Scheffler to me: 'This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

02:49 PM BST

From our man in Kentucky

Scheffler on the range and will have to rush through his preparation. In normal circumstances – which these, erm, aren’t – the world No 1 would spend more than an hour, starting with stretches and then methodically going through his bag. Never mind the mental distraction of this morning’s events, purely from a golf perspective, he is outside his comfort zone.

Oh yeah, and it’s lashing down.

02:47 PM BST

PGA statement

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family… — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

02:44 PM BST

Sky Sports Wayne Riley on the reaction Scheffler received

It was very positive. The crowd reception was phenomenal, full support. When he got to the range, he was met by the players and there was a family atmosphere of ‘we will all get through this together’. The reception was loving.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

02:42 PM BST

Scheffler heads to the range

The world No 1 umbrella in hand as the rain falls, is checked on by Rickie Fowler with a fistbump as he heads to the range in preparation for his impending tee time at 3.08pm.

Members of the gallery shout “You’re not a criminal,” to Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

02:36 PM BST

Ian Poulter reacts to an eventful morning

So bizarre hearing the Scottie Scheffler Chaos this morning.



This is crazy. We as players at multiple tournaments every year are told during traffic around the venue to put Hazard lights on and proceed to the venue.



This is as simple as a misunderstanding. And clearly all… — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 17, 2024

02:33 PM BST

Sky Sports confirms Scheffler will tee off at 3.08pm (BST)

Kira K Dixon of Sky Sports reports that the World No 1 told gathered journalists that “he wasn’t going to be commenting” but “popped his head into player dining and said ‘hello I’m here’ and continued on”.

Dixon adds that “it seems to be all signs pointing to him having a warm-up, that he will play, and he should be at that 10.08 tee-time … spirits are fine … he is ready to go … he’ll try to get into the headspace that is required to compete at a major.”

02:21 PM BST

Dame Laura Davies speaking on Sky

There were police cars everywhere at the gate when we came in on our bus, you wouldn’t have known what you were doing at the time and as golfers you have to try and get there as soon as you can. I’m sure he wasn’t giving it the ‘I’m Scottie Scheffler’ card. It seems like a genuine mistake let’s just hope sense prevails. If Scottie is upset by it enough, he doesn’t have to play. That’s the only way I don’t want to see him playing today.

Scottie Scheffler arrives for the second round of the PGA Championship golf

02:18 PM BST

Scheffler’s lawyer speaks

Just spoke with Steve Romines, lawyer for Scottie Scheffler @WLKY pic.twitter.com/Ui1S4q4lS7 — Madison Elliott (@MadisonWLKY) May 17, 2024

02:15 PM BST

Scottie Scheffler has arrived

A black four-by-four has just pulled into Valhalla and Scheffler has arrived at the clubhouse. He went in through the front door. Scheffler has less than an hour - 53 minutes to be exact - before his tee time. It will need to be a fairly brisk warm-up on the range. Imagine the silence as he walks into the locker room...

Scottie Scheffler arriving at Valhalla Golf Course for Day 2 of the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/Wlhs5DPmSJ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

02:11 PM BST

Our man in Kentucky has fought through the traffic

Exhaustive route to get into the course. Louisville in gridlock because of the earlier tragic accident. Will Scheffler make his 10.08am tee time - not much chance of a police escort - and if not will the PGA of America give him special dispensation?

02:01 PM BST

Nick Dougherty on Scheffler’s emotions

This is man who was brought to tears the night before he won the Masters because he was overwhelmed by the opportunity that was in front of him. You do not imagine he is best equipped to handle a situation like this.

01:52 PM BST

Scheffler now returning to the course

ESPN+ television coverage is reporting that Scheffler has been released and could be at Valhalla within 10 minutes. That would give him just over an hour to prepare for his second round and make his 3.08pm tee time. Extraordinary.

Latest details are now that Scheffler could arrive on-site @PGAChampionship before 9AM ET, has been released on his own recognizance.



Appears he's now a go to try and play RD 2, will continue to update as more information becomes available. — George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler is on way to Valhalla, per ESPN+ coverage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2024

01:37 PM BST

Kentucky Court of Justice documents have confirmed Scheffler’s four charges

Second degree assault of a police officer

Third degree criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Disregarding signals from officers directing traffic

01:26 PM BST

There are the details of Scheffler’s booking

“No visitation until the inmate has been classified and moved to a housing unit.”

Scottie Scheffler Louisville Metro Police booking details

01:21 PM BST

Police confirm fatality after collision with shuttle bus

Local police have confirmed the reason for the early delay to Friday’s second round was due to a fatal collision outside the course. This incident is unrelated to Scheffler’s arrest but does explain the reason for traffic.

A statement from Louisville Metro Police Department said: “About 5:00 ET this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus. Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Roadsouth to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses. “As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.”

01:16 PM BST

Scheffler has been booked

Scottie Scheffler was officially booked at 7:28 a.m. this morning. Here's the headshot included with it. No other info provided yet. pic.twitter.com/yDMZlJvKGd — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 17, 2024

01:07 PM BST

The traffic continues

It seems some players have decided to walk to the course rather than sit in a logjam. This explains the 1hr 20 min delay to Friday’s tee times.

Meanwhile, we're stuck in traffic trying to get it. Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young have opted to walk in. We're half a mile from the entrance. https://t.co/5qPBhYN8xX pic.twitter.com/2YiPQNFQnl — Brian Keogh (@IrishGolfDesk) May 17, 2024

01:06 PM BST

Sky Sport’s coverage has started

Nick Dougherty says it has been “a dramatic day” for Scheffler. You can say that again.

01:01 PM BST

Still uncertain whether Scheffler will make his tee time

I am told by a PGA of America official that the situation with Scottie Scheffler is "ongoing," and they are not in the position to confirm his status at the moment. — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) May 17, 2024

12:52 PM BST

What is the punishment for missing your tee time?

Rule 5.3a in the Royal and Ancient’s rules of golf cover this one.

The rule states that a player “must be ready to play at the starting time and starting point set by the Committee.” By committee, they mean the body or person who organises the tournament. In this case, that is the PGA.

The general punishment for missing your tee time is disqualification, unless you are ready to play and on the tee within five minutes of the start time, then you might get away with a two-shot penalty.

Pertinent to Scheffler, the tournament committee can also rule that “exceptional circumstances” prevented the player being on time and spare them disqualification.

Rory McIlroy required a police escort to make his tee time for the Sunday singles at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah.

12:41 PM BST

Will Scheffler make his tee time?

Play will resume at 8.35am US time, giving all tee times throughout the day a delay of around 1 hour 20 minutes.

With Scheffler originally due to go out at 1.48pm UK time, his new tee time is scheduled to start on the 10th hole at 3:08pm if he is released from police custody in time.

12:35 PM BST

‘Scheffler then drove on for another 10 yards’

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who broke the story and witnessed the incident, has told his channel’s broadcast that the police officer acted “very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

“Scheffler was detained after he tried to pull around what he believed to be security but ended up being a police officer. They told him to stop, when he didn’t stop the police officer attached himself to the vehicle and Scheffler then drove on for another 10 yards before stopping the car. The police officer then grabbed his arm attempting to pull him out the car before Scheffler opened the door and the officer pulled him outside, pushed him against the car and placed him in handcuffs.

“Scheffler was then walked away in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police car and looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said ‘please help me’. Clearly did not know what was happening in this situation which moved “very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

“He was detained in that vehicle for approximately 20 minutes and the officers at that point did not understand that Scheffler was a golfer in the tournament, nor of course that he is the No1 player in the world.”

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.



📝 MORE: https://t.co/6Ae5Gtcr3i pic.twitter.com/jRr6DTj9dk — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) May 17, 2024

12:25 PM BST

What Darlington saw outside Valhalla

“Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car. Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car. He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

12:22 PM BST

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington an eye witness to Scheffler being detained in handcuffs

A police officer said to Darlington: “Right now, he’s going to jail and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

12:17 PM BST

The delay is now ‘at least one hour’

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: R2 delayed. The next update will be at 7:30 AM and the first starting time will be at least 1 hour after an update is made. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 17, 2024

12:07 PM BST

Min Woo Lee tweets

12:02 PM BST

ESPN television coverage now showing Scheffler in handcuffs

What the heck is going on right now? Scottie Scheffler arrested trying to get into Valhalla?! pic.twitter.com/a3coox510t — sam stone (@sam_rock_stone) May 17, 2024

12:00 PM BST

ESPN reporting that Scheffler has been ‘detained in handcuffs’

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler's car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

11:52 AM BST

Start delayed by one hour on day two

Day two of the US PGA Championship has been delayed by an hour because of an “accident near the course”, according to a statement released by the tournament organisers.

Louisville Police confirmed that a pedestrian had died after a collision involving a shuttle bus.

In an unrelated incident, World No 1 Scottie Scheffler was ‘detained in handcuffs’ by police as he tried to make his way to the course according to ESPN.

More rainfall is forecast for Friday at Valhalla and there is also the possibility of thunderstorms.

More precipitation would further soften a course that was at the mercy of the world’s best players on Thursday, with leader Xander Schauffele three shots clear after a sparkling nine-under 62.

Schauffele matched the lowest score in men’s major championship history, the Olympic champion recording nine birdies in a flawless 62 to match the mark set by Branden Grace in the 2017 Open.

Grace’s feat was equalled by Rickie Fowler and Schauffele himself in the opening round of last year’s US Open, although neither man went on to lift the title at Los Angeles Country Club.

“It feels great,” Schauffele said. “It’s just day one, but if someone had said I was going to shoot nine under, I would certainly have taken it.

“I’ve been playing some really good golf, having a lot of close calls, so me and my team say why not keep chugging along?”

Despite such a low score, Schauffele was only three shots clear of compatriots Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala, with Rory McIlroy and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre part of a five-strong group on five under.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Brooks Koepka both shot 67, while Jon Rahm fought back from four over par after six holes to return a 70.

Only three players have held a three-shot lead after the opening round of the US PGA, Dick Hart (1963), Bobby Nichols (1964) and Raymond Floyd (1982). Hart was the only one not to go on and lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

Scheffler is among the early starters with McIlroy off later this evening.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.