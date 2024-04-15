Scottie Scheffler reflects on ‘extremely special’ Masters win

Scottie Scheffler says his victory at the 2024 Masters is “extremely special”.

The American golfer carded a closing 68 at Augusta National to finish four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and has now won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this is,” Scheffler said after his win.

Aberg threatened to become the first player to win the Masters on their debut since 1979 when he held a share of the lead following a birdie on the ninth, only to run up a double bogey on the 11th after pulling his approach into the water.