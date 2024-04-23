Scopes undaunted by Aveley play-off challenge

Aveley boss Danny Scopes is happy for his side to be regarded as underdogs as they look to win promotion to the National League.

A 2-0 home win over Bath City secured a seventh-place finish by the Millers in National League South.

And they will be away to FA Cup giant-killers Maidstone United in a play-off quarter-final on Wednesday.

"Once you get into the play-offs it becomes a bit of a lottery and it's up to us to go and enjoy that now," Scopes told BBC Essex Sport.

He has been in charge of the Essex club since November 2021 and is hoping to guide them to a third promotion in the space of four seasons, which would put them into the top tier on non-league football.

Scopes said: "We've talked all season about being an underdog and no expectations but inside that dressing room we want to be successful.

"I've got a good hungry group of young players that want to do well. We've been in and around the top half of the table all season and knew we might be able to creep in there."

Maidstone finished fourth in the table, having made headlines by winning 2-1 at Championship club Ipswich Town in the FA Cup in January.

Scopes, though, is unfazed by the challenge after his side won 1-0 at Maidstone back in September and also beat them 2-0 at home.

"They are a really good team with really good experience, a really good manager and a couple of our ex players that I've managed before. I know the ability they've got, especially in big games," he added.

"If we can bottle up what we did first half (against Bath) and bring that, I don't think we'll fall very short and it'll take a good Maidstone performance to beat us."