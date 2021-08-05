Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Ocean.
Ocean. MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are worried the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a "critical aquatic conveyer belt" that drives currents in the Atlantic Ocean, is at risk of near-complete collapse due to climate change, The Washington Post reports.

A shutdown of the crucial circulation system could "bring extreme cold to Europe and parts of North America, raise sea levels along the U.S. East Coast, and disrupt seasonal monsoons that provide water to much of the world," the Post reports. The effects, in short, would be devastating.

"The mere possibility that the AMOC tipping point is close should be enough for us to take countermeasures," warns Levke Caesar, a climate physicist at Maynooth University.

Scientists previously believed the AMOC would in fact weaken this century, but didn't imagine total collapse within the next 300 years except in absolute worst-case warming scenarios. Now, according to a new study, that critical threshold "is most likely much closer than we would have expected," said Niklas Boers, the study's author and a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. Any exact date, however, is still unknown.

It would take years of monitoring and data collection to officially confirm the AMOC slowdown, but there is a degree of "jeopardy" associated with waiting for that proof, scientists say. Besides, possible consequences, like a "cold blob" in the ocean south of Greenland, are already being felt.

Frighteningly, if the system does devastatingly shut down, the switch off would be irreversible in human lifetimes. "It's one of those events that should not happen, and we should try all that we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible," said Boers. "This is a system we don't want to mess with." Read more at The Washington Post.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

Israeli data suggest infected, vaccinated individuals have low chance of spreading COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Penix's return has Hoosiers hoping to exceed 2020 successes

    The Indiana Hoosiers expect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to start the season opener at Iowa — even if he doesn't take a hit until Sept. 4. On Monday, coach Tom Allen told reporters Penix's recovery remains on schedule, a development that could help the Hoosiers exceed last year's achievements. Indiana cracked the top 10 for the first time since 1967, posted its best conference record (6-1) in more than a half century and came within a whisker of playing for the third league crown in school history.

  • K-Pop Stars BLACKPINK Announce Pop-Up Event In Celebration Of Fifth Anniversary

    The event is expected to be held at the YG Entertainment headquarters located in Western Seoul from August 21 to August 30.

  • Peru's new leftist president prioritizes China ties during early days in office

    In his first week in office, Peru's new left-wing administration under President Pedro Castillo has been quick to extend a friendly hand to China, the Andean nation's most important commercial partner and the main buyer of its copper, a crucial source of tax revenue. Since Castillo was inaugurated on July 28, administration officials have met with the Chinese ambassador and Chinese mining executives to discuss not just policies for their industry but also to strengthen a previous free trade agreement first signed in 2009, government sources told Reuters. Castillo is poised to tilt Peru to the left after successive center and right-wing administrations, although preserving a good relation with China has been a priority of all recent Peruvian leaders, analysts said.

  • Packers QB Jordan Love ‘super excited’ to play in the preseason opener

    It's been almost 19 months since Packers QB Jordan Love played in a real football game.

  • Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

    Subscribers only: Nampa residents said their wells are going dry because of new subdivisions going up in the area.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

    New Luxury Gated Community is Adjacent to PGA WEST Stone Creek Ranch features lush landscaping and a tranquil pond system that runs throughout the community | Toll Brothers Toll Brothers Stone Creek Ranch community home designs will range from 2,800-4,000 sq. ft. La Quinta, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stone Creek Ranch, a private gated community of luxury single- and two-s

  • 'We lost Greenville.' Wildfire shuts down national park

    A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, wiping out historic buildings and leaving much of the historic downtown and blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather. A gas station, hotel and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California's Gold Rush era and had some structures more than a century old. “We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There's just no words.”

  • Remastered Apollo 15 photos reveal new details, just in time for mission's 50th anniversary

    Remastered photos obtained by USA TODAY show new images of the Apollo 15 moon landing ahead of the missions' 50th anniversary.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • 3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

    Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, one producing lava and the other two blowing steam and ash. Webcams on Thursday clearly showed episodic low-level ash emissions from Pavlof Volcano, prompting the observatory to raise the volcano’s threat level from yellow, or exhibiting signs of unrest, to orange, indicating an eruption is underway with minor volcanic ash emissions. Pavlov is a snow- and ice-covered stratovolcano on the southwestern end of the Alaska Peninsula, nearly 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • I’ve Got A Whole New Respect For Whales After Seeing Their Huge, Floating Placenta

    Y’all. I bet you’ve never even considered what a humpback whale’s placenta might look like. I know it had never crossed my mind until today. Some (lucky?) customers of Blue Bay Whale Watching in Australia got to see one up close and personal on a whale watching tour. Can you imagine? You’re scanning the horizon []

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history

  • Black Hole Size Comparison Chart Gives New View of Universe

    The science and philosophy channel Kurzgesagt has come out with a mind-blowing size comparison of the universe's black holes. The post Black Hole Size Comparison Chart Gives New View of Universe appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Butterfly that survived wildfire drinks from aid worker's palm

    The video posted showed another aid worker pouring water into the palm of his colleague's hand as the butterfly continued to drink.Several NGO's have set up field hospitals in the areas affected by the wildfires where they have rescued mostly turtles, while many livestock have died.Firefighters continued to battle blazes which President Tayyip Erdogan has described as the worst Turkey has suffered, devastating tens of thousands of hectares of forest and forcing thousands of Turks and tourists to flee.Eight people have died since the fires first broke out last week and environmentalists had warned of fresh danger as the flames encroached on the power plant.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.