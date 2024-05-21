Scholastic softball/baseball roundup | Central Cambria comes back to beat Huntingdon in District 6 Class 3A softball playoffs

Softball

District 6 Tournament

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Central Cambria 12, Huntingdon 11 (8): In Ebensburg, Rowyn Ruddek hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the third-seeded Red Devils a comeback and walk-off victory over the sixth-seeded Bearcats.

Ruddek, Katie George, Kathryn Scott and Lakelynn Campbell each had two hits for Central Cambria. George and Keira Link each hit homers, and Scott blasted a double.

Alivia Nicklow hit two home runs, and Julia Foster also went deep for Huntingdon.

Juniata 6, Richland 0: In Mifflintown, the Indians' Elizabeth Gaisior struck out 19 Rams and allowed only one hit in a shutout victory.

Gaisior, a Fordham signee, didn't walk a batter as the second-seeded Indians won for the 21st time in 22 games.

At the plate, Gaisior had two hits, including a double, and one run batted in. Savannah Marshall and Shalelyn Armstrong each had two hits for the Indians.

Alea Ladika recorded seventh-seeded Richland's only hit.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

West Branch 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (5): In Morrisdale, the top-seeded Warriors shut out the ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers.

West Branch left-hander Makena Moore allowed one hit and struck out eight batters over the first four innings. Carsyn Wesesky fired a scoreless fifth frame. Moore issued three walks in the first inning, but the Crimson Crushers could not score.

Bishop McCort's Kylie Durst recorded her team's lone hit. Belle Toth struck out six batters in four innings.

The Warriors supplied five runs each in the first and third innings. Bishop McCort committed three errors in the first inning.

Wesesky tallied two hits, including a double. Madison Butler doubled in two runs. Haley Woodling added a two-bagger.

Class 2A Quarterfinal

Marion Center 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Marion Center, Kaily Anderson collected two hits, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, as the third-seeded Stingers beat the sixth-seeded Highlanders.

Mya Lipsie also had two hits for Marion Center.

Margaret Elias doubled for one of Cambria Heights’ three hits against Stingers pitchers Kayla Hill (four innings) and Cheyenne Silvis (three innings).

Baseball

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A First Round

Tussey Mountain 11, Windber 4: In Saxton, Landon Myers totaled two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs as the host Titans beat the Ramblers.

Fourth-seeded Tussey Mountain used a six-run fourth inning to break open a 2-all contest. Aidan Lane, Christian Santamaria and Noah Lucko each hit doubles for the Titans. Connor Jones added three hits and two RBIs.

Andrew Scalia supplied two hits, including a double, for the fifth-seeded Ramblers. Lucas Oleksa hit a home run for Windber, which closed at 11-10.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinal

Bishop Carroll Catholic 8, Glendale 6: In Flinton, the sixth-seeded Huskies received home runs by Cullen Myers, Grant Casses and Jacob Gregg in a victory against the third-seeded Vikings.

Preston Gillin had two hits and two RBIs for 9-12 Bishop Carroll Catholic, which advances to host seventh-seeded Portage in Friday’s semifinals.

Troy Misiura had a double, two walks and scored two runs for Glendale. Devin Kaufman had a hit and drove in three runs.