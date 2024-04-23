Schalke get third-division licence, subject to DFB conditions

Schalke board member Christina Rühl-Hamers, speaks on the podium during the general meeting of FC Schalke 04. Former top club Schalke will receive a licence for the third division in case of another relegation but must meet liquidity conditions set by the German Football Federation (DFB). Tim Rehbein/dpa

There was speculation that the former UEFA Cup champions and Bundesliga runners-up from 2018 may not get a third-tier licence owing to their financial trouble but the club said on Tuesday they were granted it, subject to the conditions.

"We were prepared for the DFB to identify a gap in liquidity at this point in time. As a board, we are convinced that we can fulfil the conditions imposed," Schalke's CFO Christina Rühl-Hamers said.

The club which has debts of €168 million ($179 million) did not give a figure.

Schalke were last week granted a second division licence by the German Football League (DFL) which runs the top two divisions. All divisions below that are under DFB control.

Schalke were relegated from the top flight in 2021 and again last year. They are in a difficult season five points above the danger zone with four games left.

"Staying in the second division is our top priority and remains everyone's goal," Rühl-Hamers said.