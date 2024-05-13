SCBCA announces 2024 All-State baseball teams

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 All-State teams on Monday. Below are each of the players in all 5 classes. Our local guys are in BOLD. Congratulations to all!
2024 All-State Teams
AAAAA All-State PJ Morlando – Summerville Matty Brown – West Ashley EJ Grant – Spartanburg Max Whitmer – Wando Keagan Brown – St. James Caden Reeves – Chapin Alex Lacosta – Hillcrest Simon Fernandez – Nation Ford Seth Manning – TL Hanna Will Craddock – TL Hanna Jake Short – Byrnes Chansen Cole – Boiling Springs Alex Carreiro – Fort Mill Beau Hollins – River Bluff Will Burgess – Lexington Chone James – Socastee Maxwell Albanese – St. James Thayer Tavormina – Summerville Drew Hayes – Summerville Mason Salisbury – Berkeley Luke Jones – JL Mann Zach Russell – West Ashley Hunter Phipps – Dutch Fork Jackson Burton – Lexington Gavin Edens – Berkeley Palmer Hornick – Dorman Landon Stevens – Boiling Springs Jachin Davis – Stratford States Farr – Spartanburg Hunter Howard – JL Mann
AAAA All-State Team Caleb Owens – Easley Peter Mershon – Eastside Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge Miller Harrelson – Airport Maverick Grigsby – Lugoff Elgin Luke Roupe – North Myrtle Beach Peyton Rogers – West Florence Brad Larson – Hilton Head Aaron Tolbert – Easley Luke Godwin – Greenwood Cole Bellinger – Greer Bennett Edwards – Laurens Peyton Dhein – Catawba Ridge Caden Glauber – Catawba Ridge Owen Noonan – Catawba Ridge Jackson Jean – North Augusta Cam Atkins – Airport Billy Robertson – Lugoff Elgin Roper Wentzky – AC Flora CJ Oxendine – North Myrtle Beach Camp Keels – West Florence Hunter Doyle – Lucy Beckham Jake Amman – James Island Taj Marchand – James Island
AAA All-State Team Brody Linker – Crescent Lane McGaha – BHP A.J. Cammarota – Blue Ridge Tanner Hardin – Union Jack Painter – Dreher Scott Hardy – Gilbert WJ Allen – Marlboro County Kade Bell – Camden Diego Patrick – Waccamaw Jacob Muir – Dreher Carson Glenn – Clinton Collin Mcabee – Woodruff Ian McCary – Daniel William Cutshall – Seneca Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan Landon Fowler – Powdersville Braden Williams – Powdersville Mason Tompkins – Blue Ridge Byer Ware – Camden Jackson Huff – Loris Hudson Mullen – Beaufort Carson Bay – Seneca Brunson Price – Gilbert Tucker Meredith – Emerald Will Howard – Emerald Cade Norton – Blue Ridge Kole Brown – Chapman Peyton Burton – Palmetto Bo Moody – Georgetown
AA All- State Team Levi Barrett – Blacksburg Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina Bradley Anderson – Fox Creek Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate Cameron Austin – Barnwell KJ Hughes – Marion Landon Sellers – Cheraw Blake Gambrell – Fairfield Central Andrew Palmer – Oceanside Jackson Winer – Bishop England Kohen Orr – Chesnee Jacob Clark – Mid Carolina Braydon Hallman – Batesburg Sawyer Smith – Landrum Jackson Madden – Andrew Jackson Hunter Gainey – Buford Hunter Judy – Edisto Matthew Hornsby – Gray Collegiate Austin Catledge – Buford Cody Davenport – Strom Thurmond
A All-State Team Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian Brandon Hershberger – Dixie Brayden Madden – Ware Shoals Landon Tedder – McBee Ben Jenkins – Williston-Elko Caleb Coker – East Clarendon Chris McGill – Lake View Weston Stokes – Bamberg-Ehrhardt Colton Bishop – Lowcountry Leadership Dion Brown – Lewisville Landon Cribb – Johnsonville Nelson Vaughan – Southside Christian George Massingill – Southside Christian Blake Stribble – Whitmire Kason Herlong – Lake View Seth Minshew – Latta KJ Floyd – East Clarendon Bo Lowrance – Christ Church Henry Dryden – St. Josephs Luke Price – Lake View Antonio Hernandez – St. Johns Peyton Rimes – Williston-Elko Hayden Griggs – McBee Preston Brown – Latta
5A Player of the Year- PJ Morlando – Summerville 5A Pitcher of the Year- Matty Brown – West Ashley 4A Player of the Year – Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge 4A Pitcher of the Year – Peyton Rogers – West Florence 3A Player of the Year – Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan 3A Pitcher of the Year – Brody Linker – Crescent 2A Co-Player of the Year – Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina 2A Co-Player of the Year – Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate 1A Co-Player of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian 1A Co-Player of the Year – Chris McGill – Lake View 1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian 1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Caleb Coker – East Clarendon
With Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others making the leap to the pros, the WNBA landscape looks a bit different this season. Will the super-teams still rule over the league or will the newcomers have an immediate impact?