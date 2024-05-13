Advertisement

SCBCA announces 2024 All-State baseball teams

chris parks
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 All-State teams on Monday. Below are each of the players in all 5 classes. Our local guys are in BOLD. Congratulations to all!

2024 All-State Teams

AAAAA All-State
PJ Morlando – Summerville
​Matty Brown – West Ashley
EJ Grant – Spartanburg
Max Whitmer – Wando
Keagan Brown – St. James
Caden Reeves – Chapin
Alex Lacosta – Hillcrest
Simon Fernandez – Nation Ford
Seth Manning – TL Hanna
Will Craddock – TL Hanna
Jake Short – Byrnes
Chansen Cole – Boiling Springs
Alex Carreiro – Fort Mill
Beau Hollins – River Bluff
Will Burgess – Lexington
Chone James – Socastee
Maxwell Albanese – St. James
Thayer Tavormina – Summerville
Drew Hayes – Summerville
Mason Salisbury – Berkeley
Luke Jones – JL Mann
Zach Russell – West Ashley
Hunter Phipps – Dutch Fork
Jackson Burton – Lexington
Gavin Edens – Berkeley
Palmer Hornick – Dorman
Landon Stevens – Boiling Springs
Jachin Davis – Stratford
States Farr – Spartanburg
Hunter Howard – JL Mann

AAAA All-State Team
Caleb Owens – Easley
Peter Mershon – Eastside
Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge
Miller Harrelson – Airport
Maverick Grigsby – Lugoff Elgin
Luke Roupe – North Myrtle Beach
Peyton Rogers – West Florence
​Brad Larson – Hilton Head
Aaron Tolbert – Easley
Luke Godwin – Greenwood
Cole Bellinger – Greer
Bennett Edwards – Laurens
Peyton Dhein – Catawba Ridge
Caden Glauber – Catawba Ridge
Owen Noonan – Catawba Ridge
Jackson Jean – North Augusta
Cam Atkins – Airport
Billy Robertson – Lugoff Elgin
Roper Wentzky – AC Flora
CJ Oxendine – North Myrtle Beach
Camp Keels – West Florence
Hunter Doyle – Lucy Beckham
Jake Amman – James Island
Taj Marchand – James Island​​

 AAA All-State Team
Brody Linker – Crescent
Lane McGaha – BHP
A.J. Cammarota – Blue Ridge
Tanner Hardin – Union
Jack Painter – Dreher
Scott Hardy – Gilbert
WJ Allen – Marlboro County
Kade Bell – Camden
Diego Patrick – Waccamaw
Jacob Muir – Dreher
​Carson Glenn – Clinton
Collin Mcabee – Woodruff
Ian McCary – Daniel
William Cutshall – Seneca
Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan
Landon Fowler – Powdersville
Braden Williams – Powdersville
Mason Tompkins – Blue Ridge
Byer Ware – Camden
Jackson Huff – Loris
Hudson Mullen – Beaufort
Carson Bay – Seneca
Brunson Price – Gilbert
Tucker Meredith – Emerald
Will Howard – Emerald
Cade Norton – Blue Ridge
Kole Brown – Chapman
Peyton Burton – Palmetto
Bo Moody – Georgetown

AA All- State Team
Levi Barrett – Blacksburg
Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina
Bradley Anderson – Fox Creek
Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate
Cameron Austin – Barnwell
KJ Hughes – Marion
Landon Sellers – Cheraw
Blake Gambrell – Fairfield Central
Andrew Palmer – Oceanside
Jackson Winer – Bishop England
Kohen Orr – Chesnee
Jacob Clark – Mid Carolina
Braydon Hallman – Batesburg
Sawyer Smith – Landrum
Jackson Madden – Andrew Jackson
Hunter Gainey – Buford
Hunter Judy – Edisto
Matthew Hornsby – Gray Collegiate
Austin Catledge – Buford
Cody Davenport – Strom Thurmond

A All-State Team
Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian
Brandon Hershberger – Dixie
Brayden Madden – Ware Shoals
Landon Tedder – McBee
Ben Jenkins – Williston-Elko
Caleb Coker – East Clarendon
Chris McGill – Lake View
Weston Stokes – Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Colton Bishop – Lowcountry Leadership
Dion Brown – Lewisville
Landon Cribb – Johnsonville
Nelson Vaughan – Southside Christian
George Massingill – Southside Christian
Blake Stribble – Whitmire
Kason Herlong – Lake View
Seth Minshew – Latta
KJ Floyd – East Clarendon
Bo Lowrance – Christ Church
Henry Dryden – St. Josephs
Luke Price – Lake View
Antonio Hernandez – St. Johns
Peyton Rimes – Williston-Elko
Hayden Griggs – McBee
Preston Brown – Latta

5A Player of the Year- PJ Morlando – Summerville
5A Pitcher of the Year- Matty Brown – West Ashley
4A Player of the Year – Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge
4A Pitcher of the Year – Peyton Rogers – West Florence
3A Player of the Year – Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan
3A Pitcher of the Year – Brody Linker – Crescent
​2A Co-Player of the Year – Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina
​2A Co-Player of the Year – Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate
1A Co-Player of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian
1A Co-Player of the Year – Chris McGill – Lake View
1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian
1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Caleb Coker – East Clarendon

