SCBCA announces 2024 All-State baseball teams

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 All-State teams on Monday. Below are each of the players in all 5 classes. Our local guys are in BOLD. Congratulations to all!

2024 All-State Teams



​

AAAAA All-State

PJ Morlando – Summerville

​Matty Brown – West Ashley

EJ Grant – Spartanburg

Max Whitmer – Wando

Keagan Brown – St. James

Caden Reeves – Chapin

Alex Lacosta – Hillcrest

Simon Fernandez – Nation Ford

Seth Manning – TL Hanna

Will Craddock – TL Hanna

Jake Short – Byrnes

Chansen Cole – Boiling Springs

Alex Carreiro – Fort Mill

Beau Hollins – River Bluff

Will Burgess – Lexington

Chone James – Socastee

Maxwell Albanese – St. James

Thayer Tavormina – Summerville

Drew Hayes – Summerville

Mason Salisbury – Berkeley

Luke Jones – JL Mann

Zach Russell – West Ashley

Hunter Phipps – Dutch Fork

Jackson Burton – Lexington

Gavin Edens – Berkeley

Palmer Hornick – Dorman

Landon Stevens – Boiling Springs

Jachin Davis – Stratford

States Farr – Spartanburg

Hunter Howard – JL Mann AAAA All-State Team

Caleb Owens – Easley

Peter Mershon – Eastside

Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge

Miller Harrelson – Airport

Maverick Grigsby – Lugoff Elgin

Luke Roupe – North Myrtle Beach

Peyton Rogers – West Florence

​Brad Larson – Hilton Head

Aaron Tolbert – Easley

Luke Godwin – Greenwood

Cole Bellinger – Greer

Bennett Edwards – Laurens

Peyton Dhein – Catawba Ridge

Caden Glauber – Catawba Ridge

Owen Noonan – Catawba Ridge

Jackson Jean – North Augusta

Cam Atkins – Airport

Billy Robertson – Lugoff Elgin

Roper Wentzky – AC Flora

CJ Oxendine – North Myrtle Beach

Camp Keels – West Florence

Hunter Doyle – Lucy Beckham

Jake Amman – James Island

Taj Marchand – James Island​​ AAA All-State Team

Brody Linker – Crescent

Lane McGaha – BHP

A.J. Cammarota – Blue Ridge

Tanner Hardin – Union

Jack Painter – Dreher

Scott Hardy – Gilbert

WJ Allen – Marlboro County

Kade Bell – Camden

Diego Patrick – Waccamaw

Jacob Muir – Dreher

​Carson Glenn – Clinton

Collin Mcabee – Woodruff

Ian McCary – Daniel

William Cutshall – Seneca

Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan

Landon Fowler – Powdersville

Braden Williams – Powdersville

Mason Tompkins – Blue Ridge

Byer Ware – Camden

Jackson Huff – Loris

Hudson Mullen – Beaufort

Carson Bay – Seneca

Brunson Price – Gilbert

Tucker Meredith – Emerald

Will Howard – Emerald

Cade Norton – Blue Ridge

Kole Brown – Chapman

Peyton Burton – Palmetto

Bo Moody – Georgetown

AA All- State Team

Levi Barrett – Blacksburg

Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina

Bradley Anderson – Fox Creek

Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate

Cameron Austin – Barnwell

KJ Hughes – Marion

Landon Sellers – Cheraw

Blake Gambrell – Fairfield Central

Andrew Palmer – Oceanside

Jackson Winer – Bishop England

Kohen Orr – Chesnee

Jacob Clark – Mid Carolina

Braydon Hallman – Batesburg

Sawyer Smith – Landrum

Jackson Madden – Andrew Jackson

Hunter Gainey – Buford

Hunter Judy – Edisto

Matthew Hornsby – Gray Collegiate

Austin Catledge – Buford

Cody Davenport – Strom Thurmond A All-State Team

Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian

Brandon Hershberger – Dixie

Brayden Madden – Ware Shoals

Landon Tedder – McBee

Ben Jenkins – Williston-Elko

Caleb Coker – East Clarendon

Chris McGill – Lake View

Weston Stokes – Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Colton Bishop – Lowcountry Leadership

Dion Brown – Lewisville

Landon Cribb – Johnsonville

Nelson Vaughan – Southside Christian

George Massingill – Southside Christian

Blake Stribble – Whitmire

Kason Herlong – Lake View

Seth Minshew – Latta

KJ Floyd – East Clarendon

Bo Lowrance – Christ Church

Henry Dryden – St. Josephs

Luke Price – Lake View

Antonio Hernandez – St. Johns

Peyton Rimes – Williston-Elko

Hayden Griggs – McBee

Preston Brown – Latta

5A Player of the Year- PJ Morlando – Summerville

5A Pitcher of the Year- Matty Brown – West Ashley

4A Player of the Year – Jackson Mullen – Catawba Ridge

4A Pitcher of the Year – Peyton Rogers – West Florence

3A Player of the Year – Sterling Coaxum – Hanahan

3A Pitcher of the Year – Brody Linker – Crescent

​2A Co-Player of the Year – Jabari Flemon – Mid Carolina

​2A Co-Player of the Year – Blaine Redmond – Gray Collegiate

1A Co-Player of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian

1A Co-Player of the Year – Chris McGill – Lake View

1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Carson Bolemon – Southside Christian

1A Co-Pitcher of the Year – Caleb Coker – East Clarendon

