Scales signs four-year deal at Celtic

Defender Liam Scales has signed a new four-year contract at Celtic.

The 25-year-old moved to the Scottish champions from Shamrock Rovers in August 2021, but has only become a regular this season, playing 40 games.

Capped three times for the Republic of Ireland, he spent last term on loan at Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

"I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer, and with such a great group of players this year and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons," he told the club website.

"I love being part of this great club and I want to do all I can to contribute to Celtic and bring our fans as much success as we can."