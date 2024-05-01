SC High School League puts Class 5A boys state tennis championship on hold. Here’s why

The Class 5A boys state tennis finals are being delayed until the SC High School League hears an appeal from JL Mann High School later this week, the SCHSL announced Wednesday.

JL Mann defeated Dorman, 6-0, on Monday in the third round of the Class 5A Boys Upper State bracket and was scheduled to play TL Hanna in the state semifinal on Wednesday. But the SCHSL disqualified JL Mann after it was determined the team violated rules regarding its lineup.

JL Mann is appealing the ruling before the SCHSL Executive Committee at 1 p.m. Friday.

“As a result of Dorman High School questioning the relative order of JL Mann High School boys’ tennis lineup, and the League office reviewing all information pertinent to this matter, it was determined that the SCHSL rules regarding the establishment of the initial ladder is not in compliance. JL Mann High School is now required to forfeit its Monday, April 29, 2024, contest versus Dorman High School,” the SCHSL sent out in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Full details of JL Mann’s appeal will be released Thursday.

The other classifications can proceed with their tournaments on Wednesday, including the other side of the Class 5A bracket. Wando will play Carolina Forest in the Class 5A Lower State championship with the winner having to wait until the Upper State bracket is resolved.

The Class 2A, 3A and 4A championships will still go on as planned for Saturday at the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, beginning at 10 a.m.