What they’re saying about the Lions after the Week 13 win

It was an interesting Sunday for the Detroit Lions. The team came away with a 33-28 win in New Orleans over the Saints after nearly blowing an early 21-0 lead.

The win improves Detroit’s record to 9-3 and the Lions are in full control of the NFC North division. It’s a road win over a team that was tied for first place, too. But those positives are tough to come by in scanning the social media reaction to the Lions win.

Here’s what folks are saying on social media about the Lions anxiety-inducing win over the Saints.

A lot of consternation about OC Ben Johnson after this one…

Ben Johnson’s 2023 offense is not Ben Johnson’s 2022 offense. Point blank period. — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) December 3, 2023

This is another perfect example of a drive where the Lions seem more interested in bleeding clock than scoring. They get too conservative offensively in these moments. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) December 3, 2023

Drive ends in a FG for the Lions and the lead is slightly extended to 27-21. Not crazy about Ben Johnson's playcalling right now! — Roar of the Lions UK (@ROTL_UK) December 3, 2023

Ben Johnson in Q2 pic.twitter.com/QgGFBeZAZ6 — Michael Luchies (@michaelluchies) December 3, 2023

Ben Johnson is being out coached right now — Brad (@BradTheLionsFan) December 3, 2023

Ben Johnson with a lead pic.twitter.com/DNy3GXLV9G — Trent 🦁🎄🎅🏼 (@Sparty356) December 3, 2023

Ben Johnson deserves more criticism. His play calling creativity doesn't make up for his lack of common sense decision making IMO #OnePride — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) December 3, 2023

It was even worse for DC Aaron Glenn, however…

Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn can take turns (again) explaining away the way this defense is playing but the #Lions have zero shot in the postseason with the pass rush/coverage deficiencies on this defense. — Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) December 3, 2023

I’ve said it since the beginning of the season: if Ben Johnson didn’t have this offense scoring 30+ a game, we’d be talking about Aaron Glenn’s defense a LOT differently. Don’t let a W in the box score distract you from how egregious this defense continues to be. — Hamza Baccouche #BNL (@HamzaPOD) December 3, 2023

Aaron Glenn when he needed to make adjustments in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/QAytSLCCGK — Posa (@justposa) December 3, 2023

Lions don't have the horses to play man coverage but zone coverage doesn't work because Aaron Glenn refuses to let his pass rushers rush the passer so receivers have all day to find holes in the zone — ACAB (@DFF_Blizzard) December 3, 2023

At least pretend to make an adjustment Aaron Glenn — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 3, 2023

The Lions did indeed sweep the entire NFC South this year!

Lions are NFC South champs — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 3, 2023

Looking longer-term

It’s going to be tough. But, I think they can do it, especially with Denver coming back down to earth today.#OnePride https://t.co/rgNZbwH17W — Danny Bennett (@RealDannyB) December 3, 2023

The fan reaction in New Orleans was lit!

The lower bowl of the Superdome is dominated by Lions fans. Saints fans clearly expressing their dissatisfaction with the team by selling their tickets on the secondary market. Speaks volumes… pic.twitter.com/Zeug0hzTDW — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 3, 2023

