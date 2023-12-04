Advertisement

What they’re saying about the Lions after the Week 13 win

Jeff Risdon
·3 min read

It was an interesting Sunday for the Detroit Lions. The team came away with a 33-28 win in New Orleans over the Saints after nearly blowing an early 21-0 lead.

The win improves Detroit’s record to 9-3 and the Lions are in full control of the NFC North division. It’s a road win over a team that was tied for first place, too. But those positives are tough to come by in scanning the social media reaction to the Lions win.

Here’s what folks are saying on social media about the Lions anxiety-inducing win over the Saints.

A lot of consternation about OC Ben Johnson after this one…

It was even worse for DC Aaron Glenn, however…

The Lions did indeed sweep the entire NFC South this year!

Looking longer-term

The fan reaction in New Orleans was lit!

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire