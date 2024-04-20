What we saw at Jacksonville State football spring game from quarterbacks to new gadget player

JACKSONVILLE — After multiple weather delays, the Jacksonville State football spring game got under way at JSU Stadium on Friday.

The game started more than an hour and half later than the expected start time due to weather and lightning in the area before giving fans their first look at the 2024 Gamecocks squad. No score was kept as it was more of a scrimmage than a game.

Here's a some takeaways from the Gamecocks spring game:

Who is the leader in the quarterback clubhouse?

Zion Turner took the first snaps with the first team offense going against the first team defense. Smothers came in next and took a few snaps with the first team offense, neither quarterback was successful with Smothers throwing an interception but a downpour made it harder to throw. Caden Creel was the third quarterback in.

Multiple quarterbacks took snaps with the first team offense, so the quarterback battle could be just as up in the air as when spring started.

Carter Lambert playing a Taysom Hill role?

Local walk-on Carter Lambert had been playing across the field for the offense throughout the spring and saw reps with the first team offense on Friday. He has been moved around at receiver and running back. It seems to be a swiss-army knife role like Taysom Hill played for the New Orleans Saints the past few years. At times Lambert lined up at quarterback but did not throw. Lambert comes from Boaz High School throwing and running for more than 1,300 yards and 28 total scores in his time there.

Transfers show out

The Gamecocks brought in a couple of offseason transfers and a few shined during the spring game. Kenney Solomon, a Tulsa transfer, had a strong showing including a couple of pass breakups and an interception. UAB transfer Samario "Flip" Rudolph had some impressive plays as a hybrid running back and receiver. Some of the transfer quarterbacks Turner and Griffin Brewster had their ups-and-downs, with Brewster making some solid throws once the weather passed. Wagner transfer Jayvin Little scored the offense's second touchdown and had plenty of strong drives on that run.

What's next

The Gamecocks season will start against Coastal Carolina on August 31.

