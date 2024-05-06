Savannah Bananas making their return to Sutter Health Park

(FOX40.COM) — The Savannah Bananas are bringing back their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Sutter Health Park this weekend.

The Bananas, based in Savannah, Georgia, will play their rivals, the Party Animals, during a three-day stop at the West Sacramento ballpark. All three games are sold out, according to the Bananas’ website.

•Video Above: West Sacramento welcomes the Savannah Bananas with sold-out crowd (from July 2023)

West Sacramento is the final California stop on the 2024 tour. The Bananas had a tour stop in Fresno for a three-game series on May 3-5.

The Bananas, who mostly play exhibition games, have gained a massive social media following due to their style of play called “Banana Ball” and on-field hijinks.

West Sacramento is one of 29 locations across the country during their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

In July 2023, the Bananas played in front of a sold-out crowd at Sutter Health Park in a game that featured former MLB players Hunter Pence, Josh Reddick and Eric Byrnes.

Former MLB players Jake Peavy, Johnny Damon, and Barry Zito played with the Bananas in the 2023 tour. WWE legend and Actor John Cena made a surprise appearance for the Bananas during their current 2024 tour.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a “fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball” that involves no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown if the score is tied at the end of the game.

Other than the fast-paced style of play, the Bananas are known for having a cast of characters at their games including a player on stilts, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians.

