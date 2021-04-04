Saturday's Maine college roundup: USM's softball unbeaten streak ends with split

Apr. 4—GORHAM ­— Kaitlyn Nelson had three hits and two RBI to lead Southern Maine to a 7-1 win in the first game of a softball doubleheader against Rhode Island College, but the Huskies' 11-game unbeaten streak ended in Game 2 with a 13-9 loss.

Lauren Merrill pitched a six-hitter with six strikeouts in Game 1 for USM (10-1-1). Madison Day had an RBI double and Alexis Brown added an RBI single.

Day finished with three hits and an RBI in the second game. Hannah Shields hit a two-run double.

MAINE SPLITS WITH UMASS LOWELL: Shanna Scribner's two-run homer highlighted a four-run outburst in the second inning as Maine (4-11, 2-1 America East) earned a doubleheader split with a 5-4 win over the River Hawks (8-9, 4-2), after losing 9-4 in the opener at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Izzy Nieblas homered and Grace McGouldrick went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Maine in Game 2.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH'S SWEEPS NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE: Luke Stephens lined a home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Monks (8-9) a 6-5 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Pilgrims (1-10) in Standish.

Dylan Fournier went 3 for 4 in the opener for St. Joseph's

In Game 2, the Monks built a 9-0 lead, highlighted by a six-run fourth inning, and held on for a 10-7 victory. Ronan Chisholm was 3 for 4 with two RBI.

BINGHAMTON SWEEPS MAINE: TJ Wegmann singled home Kevin Gsell in the 10th inning as the Bearcats (5-5) completed a doubleheader sweep of the Black Bears (8-7) in Orono, 5-0 and 3-2.

Maine erased a 2-0 deficit in Game 2, getting RBI singles from Colin Plante in the fourth and Sean Lawlor in the eighth. Black Bears starter Matt Pushard allowed one earned run in seven innings.

Lawlor went 4 for 7 in the doubleheader.

SOUTHERN MAINE SPLITS: Dylan Hapworth blasted a three-run homer and Andrew Hillier went 4 for 5 as Southern Maine (10-3) rolled to a 13-1 victory over Rhode Island College (5-5) in the second game of a doubleheader in Providence, Rhode Island.

James Sinclair pitched a five-hitter in the Game 2, with four strikeouts and three walks. Brogan Searle-Belanger and Sam Troiano each drove in two runs.

Rhode Island College won the opener, 4-1.

MEN'S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH'S 16, JOHNSON & WALES 8: Shane Puleo and Max Lacy scored four goals apiece, and the Monks (4-3, 2-1 GNAC) used a 9-2 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from the Wildcats (1-2, 1-2) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Glenn Dion, Xavier Michaud and Zavier Balzano chipped in with two goals apiece.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 23, SOUTHERN MAINE 12: Trey Aronow scored seven goals and Eric Caldwell had five as the Colonials (1-1, 1-1 Little East) defeated the Huskies (0-3, 0-1) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Andrew Lawrence and Tristan Dundas recorded three goals apiece for USM. Joe Cullinan, Nick James and Aidan Mitchell each scored twice.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH'S 16, THOMAS 3: The Monks (4-1) opened the game with six consecutive goals and rolled to a victory over the Terriers (1-2) in Waterville.

Megan Mourmouras paced the Monks' offense with four goals. Lydia Dexter had two goals and four assists, and Cailyn Wesley and Carson Battaglia also scored twice.

Taylor Rodriguez, Mackenzie Driscoll and Autumn Howe were the goal scorers for Thomas.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 14, SOUTHERN MAINE 9: Caroline Galligan scored five goals, Victoria Gracy had four, and the Colonials (2-0, 2-0 Little) got six straight goals in the second half to beat the Huskies (2-1, 2-1) in Gorham.

Alex Farley led USM with four goals. Megan Violette added three.