Saturday's gossip: Zidane, De Zerbi, Guimaraes, Sancho, Maatsen, Todibo, De Jong

[Getty Images]

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is closely monitoring the situation of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and would prefer to take charge at Old Trafford rather than Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe, via Get French Football News)

Bayern Munich have not contacted former France international Zidane about succeeding manager Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving the club at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Former interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, who is Austria's manager, has been discussed by Bayern's hierarchy, while Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is also on their list of possible candidates. (Sky Sport Germany)

Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, has indicated he intends to remain at the club next season after buying a new house in the North East. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester United could be in line to receive an extra £3.4m for the loan of England winger Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund if the German side reach the Champions League final. (Times - subscription required)

Netherlands left-back Ian Maatsen, 22, has told Chelsea he wants to leave them on a permanent basis and is keen to stay at Dortmund, where he is on loan. (Sky Sport Germany)

Manchester United face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of Nice and France centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, 24. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing 26-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who could cost between 60-70m Euros. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Fulham are prepared to listen to offers for Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, 29, who is on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray until the end of the season. (Standard)

Spain defender Nacho, 34, has told Real Madrid he plans to leave the club at the end of the season. (Marca - in Spanish)

Inter Milan could be an option for Nacho as the Italian club attempted to sign him last summer. (Football Italia)