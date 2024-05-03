Saturday's gossip: Isak, Tuchel, Sesko, Zirkzee, Rabiot, Branthwaite

[BBC]

Bayern Munich's former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is among Manchester United list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag should the Dutchman leave in the summer. (Times - subscription required)

But Tuchel has opened the door to staying at Bayern Munich after this season despite it being announced in February he would leave. (Florian Plettenburg)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made Newcastle and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, his top target this summer. (Independent)

RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 20, is a cheaper alternative in Arsenal's striker pursuit. (Football Transfers)

Arsenal have opened contract talks with Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, 26, in a bid to fight off interest from Europe's top clubs. (Football Insider)

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has suggested the Serie A champions may challenge Manchester United and Arsenal for the signature of Bologna's 22-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Mirror)

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 29, whose contract at Juventus runs out this summer. (Team Talk)

Fulham's in-demand English centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, is leaning towards joining Newcastle when his contract is up in the summer. (Mail)

Everton hope to persuade Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, to stay at Goodison Park for one more year but Manchester United are confident a bid of £60-70m for the English centre-back would be accepted. (Football Insider)

Tottenham will listen to offers for Brazil forward Richarlison, 26 this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Real Madrid have made enquiries to River Plate about 16-year-old Argentina Under-20s midfielder Franco Mastantuono. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have made Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, their top transfer target this summer. (Caught Offside)

Manchester City are considering a move for Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, with Manchester United also interested in the 22-year-old Greek stopper. (Corriere dello Sport, via Teamtalk)

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman one of the last three candidates as Newcastle look to recruit for the same role. (Mail)

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is not ruling out talks with Chelsea after appearing to miss out on jobs at Liverpool and West Ham. (Mirror)

Inter Miami are in talks to bring former Real Madrid and Argentina midfielder Angel Di Maria, 36, to the Major League Soccer franchise. (ESPN Argentina, via Marca)