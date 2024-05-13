Saturday Blitz calls Texas a contender that will disappoint in 2024

Not everybody views Texas as a playoff team in 2024. One college football writer seems confident the Longhorns will underwhelm on the gridiron.

Saturday Blitz’s Connor Muldowney writes that the Longhorns are in danger of a “humbling experience” in the upcoming football season. He shared why Texas is one of five contenders that won’t live up to the hype.

“Not only is top offensive weapon Xavier Worthy gone, but the Longhorns can’t rely on beating up on the rest of the Big 12 this season as they’ll be making the move to the SEC. Usually the first year in a new conference is tough on Power Four teams, and I think that will especially be the case with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in the SEC. Looking at the schedule, there’s just way too much opportunity for slip-ups. The Longhorns will travel to Michigan in non-conference play, face Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, follow that up with Georgia the following week, and end the season with Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. There’s a legit chance they go 2-2, at best, in that November stretch.”

It’s interesting that Muldowney identifies the last four games as a potential trap for Texas. His prediction of 2-2 at best is pessimistic for a stretch that includes Arkansas (4-8). Florida (5-7), and Texas A&M and Kentucky teams who went 7-6 a season ago. You may recall Arkansas lost to BYU at home in its 4-8 season. The analysis seems to give more credit to names than the talent that currently resides on the rosters. That said, there are several potential losses on the schedule.

The Texas team that Muldowney states relied on beating up the rest of the Big 12 was the team that bullied the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. It imposed its will against the Tide with its offensive line, which returns four of five starters. Dominant offensive line play is usually a sustainable form of winning which would work in Texas’ favor.

It’s certainly possible Texas loses four games. The Longhorns likely lose to the Georgia Bulldogs and face tough games against Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M away from Austin. Even so, it’s hard to fathom the Longhorns do worse than 2-2 against a stretch that includes struggling Arkansas and Florida squads. The team might disappoint, but it’s doubtful Texas will struggle to reach a bowl game.

In all likelihood, Texas needs to win 10 games in 2024 to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff. It hopes its Top 5 portal class and sustained recruiting and developmental success translate on the field again.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire