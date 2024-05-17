Sarcevic to leave Stockport County

Antoni Sarcevic is to leave Stockport County after helping them to two successive promotions [Getty Images]

Antoni Sarcevic is to leave League Two champions Stockport County after failing to agree a new contract.

The midfielder, who played a vital part in successive promotions, said in a statement on social media that he had been "dreading the day I'd be writing this" after the club announced a parting of the ways.

The 32-year-old's departure comes a few days after top scorer Paddy Madden joined Chesterfield, also after failing to agree new terms.

Stockport owner Mark Stott has already made it plain the club is trying to sign Aston Villa's Louie Barry, who made a big impact on loan this season, on a permanent deal.

Sarcevic dropped two divisions to join Stockport, then in the National League, from Bolton Wanderers in 2021 and has made 100 appearances for the Edgeley Park club.

Seven promotions

A statement on the Stockport club website said Sarcevic will leave at the end of his contract "with both parties unable to come to a satisfactory agreement over new terms."

Both Sarcevic and Madden are understood to have wanted contracts longer than the one-year deals on offer.

This season's promotion was the seventh of Sarcevic's career, having also helped Chester (twice), Fleetwood Town, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton move up the divisions.

Sarcevic said: "Two promotions and double champions. It couldn't have gone any better, we did what we planned to do when I signed.

"To play for Stockport was always special for me being a local lad and a privilege to wear that shirt but then to go on to achieve what we did and celebrate how we did with you unbelievable fans will be something me and my family will never forget."