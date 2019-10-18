Saquon Barkley hints at return vs. Cardinals, has 'no doubt' his ankle would hold up

Saquon Barkley is being coy about whether he’ll play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but all signs seem to say he’s a “go.”

The star running back, 22, has been sidelined for a month with a high right ankle sprain but participated in practice fully Wednesday and Thursday. When asked Thursday if he’ll play this weekend, he responded repeatedly — with a smirk, according to USA Today — “I’m just day-to-day.”

For what it’s worth, he also said there was "no doubt in [his] mind” his ankle would hold up in a game. The official decision will come Friday when the team’s injury report is due.

Barkley also spoke on what his emotions will be like when he gets back into a game after missing three, signaling what his weekend plans might entail.

“I guess you can say Angry Saquon, but it’s going to be more just appreciation because when you actually get the game taken away from you — don’t get me wrong, I know it’s not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks — but when you’re passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and watch your teammates go out there and you have to be in a box looking down and can’t really do much for your team, makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game,” Barkley said, according to ESPN.

Barkley was injured Sept. 22 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was reportedly going to have to sit out four to eight weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, so if Barkley does play this week, his recovery was relatively quick.

The former No. 2 overall pick is one of the NFL’s most explosive players — though the Giants are likely taking all precautions, it’s still possible his signature style of play could be stunted in his return.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seems likely to play Sunday against Arizona. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

