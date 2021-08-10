Santa Fe magistrate judges announce runs for re-election

Aug. 9—Three Santa Fe magistrate judges announced their intention to seek re-election to the bench in November, according to a news release issued Monday.

Presiding Judge David Segura and Judges John Rysanek and Donita Sena said they will run in the Nov. 2 election.

Segura has been presiding judge in Santa Fe's Magistrate Court since 2009 and hears cases in Division I. Segura, a retired captain in the Santa Fe Police Department, is running for a fifth term. He helped establish DWI Drug Court within the Magistrate Court structure in 2008 and also is working on a pre-prosecution diversion program called the Transformative Justice Initiative.

Rysanek, seeking his second term, is the judge in Division III, and serves as the associate judge in DWI Drug Court. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of New Mexico Law School and is a former deputy district attorney in the First Judicial District.

Sena is running for a third term in Division IV. She was elected in 2014 after nearly six years as the DWI Drug Court coordinator.

The judge in Division II, George Anaya Jr., is not expected to seek another term, Segura said.