Sanford Health to provide physician services for UND athletes

Apr. 4—GRAND FORKS — Sanford Health will serve as UND's official physician provider for student athletes effective July 1.

UND issued a press release announcing the partnership on Wednesday.

"Today's announcement marks the conclusion of a long process to determine physician services for our student athletes," read a statement attributed to UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves. "We are looking forward to working with Sanford Health to provide not only the best care for our student athletes but cutting-edge research all with the idea to improve athletic and personal performance."

Sanford Health, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, opened a clinic in East Grand Forks in 2000 and a Grand Forks clinic in 2021. It acquired Valley Bone and Joint in 2023, becoming Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

The health system claims 48 medical centers and 211 clinic locations, among other facilities.

"We are very excited to partner with the student athletes at the University of North Dakota," read a statement from Tiffany Lawrence, president of Sanford Health Fargo. "We are proud of our track record of serving major college sports teams across the upper Midwest and are confident in our services benefiting the overall health of the student-athlete."