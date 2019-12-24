Suspect facing multiple homicide charges in stabbing death of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard's brother

Police identified a suspect accused of fatally stabbing two men Saturday — including the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard — outside of a Nashville bar on Monday night, and announced that he is facing multiple criminal homicide charges, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

Michael Mosley, 23, is facing multiple criminal homicide charges in the stabbing deaths of Paul Trapeni III, 21, and Clayton Beathard — C.J.’s younger brother. The incident, police said, started after an argument over a woman inside the bar and escalated once outside.

Mosley allegedly stabbed a third man, a 21-year-old Tennessee student, who survived with eye and arm injuries. He is being charged with attempted criminal homicide in that incident.

Mosley has not yet been arrested, and police are urging him to “turn himself in peacefully.”

“It’s important for this community to get Mosley off the streets,” police spokesman Don Aaron said, via the Tennesean, adding that Mosley is a “danger to Middle Tennessee.”

Mosley is also facing a felony assault charge for allegedly punching and kicking a woman at a Walmart in 2018, per the report, and has been arrested previously on aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and multiple drug-related arrests and convictions.

C.J., the 49ers backup quarterback, flew home and missed their 34-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan delivered an emotional post-game speech after the win, too, and choked up talking about C.J.

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

“I didn't know what to say to you guys at the beginning of the day, because you guys know what happened last night,” Shanahan told his team. “Having to go spend an hour with C.J. last night and just being with him during that, you guys know how tough it is for him and his family right now. “He was like any one of us would have been: distraught, struggling to talk. He barely could talk, and he said to me, 'You guys go make sure you win this game.' And I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn't mean anything compared to his brother. … He’s got our backs, just like we have his. It was a special day for you guys, and I'm so glad you guys could do that for him.”

Police are urging Michael Mosley, the man accused of fatally stabbing two people outside of a Nashville bar on Saturday, to turn himself in peacefully. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

