San Francisco 49ers select Brandon Aiyuk in 2020 NFL Draft: His wingspan is how long?!

With the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, Arizona State!

After losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the 49ers looked to fill a need with Brandon Aiyuk. Matt Harmon gives his take in the video above.

The main thing working in Aiyuk’s favor is that he will play for Kyle Shanahan, who will undoubtedly find a way to set the rookie up for success. He also has some similarities to Deebo Samuel (and we love him).

With that said, Matt thinks Aiyuk is just on the fringe of being drafted in fantasy leagues, as he didn’t show much production against tougher coverage in college. While Aiyuk should be good for a few big plays here and there, he’ll likely struggle to have consistent fantasy viability in 2020.

Oh, also, Aiyuk is six-feet-tall ... but has an 81-inch wingspan. That is all.



