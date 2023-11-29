San Diego State Expect To Hire Sean Lewis As Next Head Coach

Buffs offensive coordinator heading to SnapDragon

All but official

San Diego State seems to have found its next head coach to replace Brady Hoke who announced he would be retiring.

The choice is Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first had the news lf Lewis being the top target. Then the San Diego-Union Tribune has confirmed that Lewis could be introduced as the 20th Aztecs coach on Wednesday morning.

Prior to running the offense at Colorado, Lewis was running a high-octane offense at Kent State in the MAC. He took a gamble to join Deion Sanders staff to up his profile.

While with the Golden Flash, Lewis’ offense was up pace and moved the ball at a fast past. During his time in the MAC, his Kent State offenses did take two years to get going. His first two years they were sixth in total offense but then they were first in two of the next three years.

At Colorado, it was up and down for Lewis. He started off hot by putting an offense out on the field that was lighting up opponents and even had Heisman buzz surrounding quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In five of the first seven games there was 36 or more points scored and four above 40.

Then Lewis’ offense started to take a hit and he was demoted from play calling duties. The writing was there for Lewis to find a new job. The drop in production and subsequent demotion did not hurt the former Kent State head coaches chances at another top job.

Going to San Diego State he can become a legend. This Aztecs team has been stagnant on offense for years as a complete offense. There have been elite running back like Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, but ever since the first half of the 2020 season, the running game has been bad.

The Aztecs now have a chance to reinvent itself with an elite offensive mind that could attract the elite local talent that is nearby. Good quarterbacks and wide receivers don’t want to play for a defensive-minded game plan even if there are wins attached to it.

The weather is superb in San Diego and that can help a lot in recruiting, then mix in an offense that will just sling it, hurry up and go huddle? There will be plenty of great players who will want to play their Saturday’s at Snapdragon Stadium.

It was clear that athletics director J.D. Wicker was leaning toward an offensive coach. Reportedly others who were linked or interviewed were Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grub and UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Plus, former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo would have brought a different style of offense to the city.

If Lewis can get this offense going with the advantages that San Diego has to offer, and can have the defense even close to what it is known for. Then just maybe, this San Diego State can live up to its potential.

