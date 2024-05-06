Samford transfer Achor Achor schedules official visit to Auburn

Auburn basketball made a splash by landing All-SoCon guard JP Pegues from the transfer portal to fill its need for a guard. Bruce Pearl and his staff are now trying to add the SoCon’s top forward.

The Samford Bulldogs enjoyed a special 2023-24 season with a perfect 18-0 home record, a SoCon championship, and a first-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament that resulted in a controversial loss to Kansas.

Forward Achor Achor was a key reason for the Bulldogs’ success last season by leading the team with 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. His season performance landed him on the All-SoCon team alongside Auburn transfer JP Pegues. Following the season, Achor entered the transfer portal and has garnered interest from several schools including Auburn. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Achor will be on campus this week for an official visit.

Auburn continues its hunt to find a suitable replacement for Jaylin Williams after striking out on two targets last week. Former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey was supposed to visit last week but canceled in favor of committing to Georgia. Montgomery native Duke Miles did show up for an official visit to Auburn last week, but the former High Point product ultimately chose Oklahoma over the Tigers.

Achor would be a solid addition to Auburn’s rotation due to his experience and size. His 6-9 stature, mixing in his knowledge with players such as Johni Broome and Chris Moore will aid the development of newcomers Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard.

As a transfer, Achor is ranked as a four-star forward by 247Sports and is the No. 36 overall power forward in the transfer portal.

Samford transfer forward Achor Achor plans to visit Auburn this coming week, he tells @On3sports. The 6-8 junior averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/a4q64HzKcE pic.twitter.com/zIJsWI2Q9W — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 5, 2024

